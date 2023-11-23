Save $30 on Mortal Kombat 1 this Black Friday At Walmart

Mortal Kombat 1 has been slashed to $40 for Black Friday, down $30 from $70. It’s the perfect time to experience the intense martial arts action and over-the-top gore.

The iconic fighting game franchise Mortal Kombat is getting big discounts for Black Friday. Mortal Kombat 1, the latest entry in the series, is now only $40 – reduced a whopping $29.99 from its regular $69.99 price tag.

This new low price for Mortal Kombat 1 is available across Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 platforms, making it the perfect time for those yet to experience the brutalities of Earthrealm to test their might for less.

Mortal Kombat 1 continues the franchise’s legacy of intense, hard-hitting martial arts action blended with over-the-top gore. Players step into the shoes of a varied cast of fighters, utilizing quick combos, special moves, and grisly finishing maneuvers to defeat opponents.

The game features a new graphics engine bringing combat to life like never before. Every punch, kick, and fatal blow lands with visceral impact, showcasing the violence MK is infamous.

An in-depth custom character variation system also allows tailoring fighters to your preferred playstyle. Customize from special abilities, gear pieces, and skins to create your vision of these iconic warriors.

Mortal Kombat 1’s cinematic story mode takes cues from past games to rewrite the futures of classic characters in new, unexpected ways. Hailing from a dark timeline, Keeper of Time Liu Kang crafts a new era under his rule as Fire God.

Save nearly 30$ on Mortal Kombat 1 for Black Friday

And with it reduced to $40, down $30 for Black Friday, the iconic fighting game is now more affordable than ever.

For the uninitiated, Mortal Kombat’s fusion of martial arts and horror has stirred up cultural controversy since the 90s. But its compelling characters and trademark fatalities have carved it a place in gaming history.

Now with Mortal Kombat 1 at this price, the time is ripe for newcomers to experience undeniably gratuitous action that’s kept this series on top for decades.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.