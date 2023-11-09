Mortal Kombat 1: How to get Sub-Zero’s Deadly Alliance skin

A recent update to MK1‘s premium store added a Deadly Alliance skin for Sub-Zero. Here’s what players must do to unlock it.

The premium storefront in Mortal Kombat 1 often rotates new items in and out. Notably, the offerings can range from character skins and gear pieces to announcer voices and color palettes.

One of the more noteworthy additions to the in-game store arrived in late September in the form of Scorpion’s Deadly Alliance design. Priced at 1,000 Dragon Krystals, or $10, the DLC included the ninja’s classic design, along with five extra palettes, and an additional mask.

Now yet another Deadly Alliance costume has hit the Premium Items listing, this time for Sub-Zero.

How to unlock Sub-Zero’s Deadly Alliance skin in MK1

To reach the in-game store, players must first open the store page on Mortal Kombat 1’s main menu. Hitting the “Store” prompt pulls up the in-game shop, where the new Sub-Zero skin now occupies center stage.

The Deadly Alliance bundle for the frosty fighter costs 1,000 Dragon Krystals, packing in the regular DA garb, five additional color palettes, and a mask.

WB Games

WB Games

It’s worth noting that as of press time, there’s no set timer on when Sub-Zero’s MK1 store-exclusive Deadly Alliance skin will disappear from the shop. But since the bundle doesn’t currently sit beneath the “Rotating” tab, it’s fair to assume this particular bit of DLC will stick around for quite some time.

While the new skin looks close enough to its 3D-era counterpart, there is one noticeable difference. MK1’s Sub-Zero doesn’t have the bluish-white eyes, so the style may seem a little off to some. His paler skin didn’t factor into the costume’s design, either.

The unmasked version of the Deadly Alliance character also failed to make the cut. Whether or not that particular design will ever migrate to Mortal Kombat 1 is anyone’s guess.