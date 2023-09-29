Mortal Kombat 1: How to get Scorpion’s Deadly Alliance skin

MK1 is currently offering a premium Scorpion skin modeled after his Deadly Alliance design. Here’s how to unlock it.

While Mortal Kombat 1’s Shrine will occasionally bless players with a skin unlock, in-game currency and real-world money can still be used to unlock even more outfits.

Right now, the title’s premium storefront has a special skin on offer: Scorpion’s Deadly Alliance design. And, yes, it comes complete with his fiery skull. It’s only available for a limited time, though, so here’s how MK fans can access it before the clock runs out.

How to unlock Scorpion’s fiery Deadly Alliance skin in MK1

On Mortal Kombat 1’s main menu, players should open the store page, and then head to the “Premium Items” section. The Scorpion skin in question sits dead center, featured in a bundle that costs 1,000 Dragon Krystals. In other words, this classic Mortal Kombat skin bears a $10 price tag.

The full bundle comes with the Deadly Alliance garb, plus five additional palettes – or color schemes – and an extra mask.

As mentioned above, the offer has a timer on it, meaning the skin will vanish from the shop when the Premium Items refresh in less than 24 hours. Whether or not it will return is not yet known.

WB Games

WB Games

Notably, beating the story mode automatically rewards users with 500 Dragon Krystals. So anyone who’s saved that bonus will only need to spend another $5 on Dragon Krystals to get the Scorpion skin.

Those fresh out of the in-game currency must spend $10 on Dragon Krystals to purchase Scorpion’s Deadly Alliance look.

(Note: If you already have Dragon Krystals saved up, buy the outstanding Krystals before purchasing the skin. On PS5, at least, it’ll try charging you the full $10 if you buy straight from Scorpion’s bundle page in the MK1 store.)

In addition to Scorpion’s Deadly Alliance skin, other Premium Items currently on offer in MK1 include the Illinois Johnny outfit for 600 Dragon Krystals and Shang Tsung‘s voice as the game announcer for 1,000 Dragon Krystals.