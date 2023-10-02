Mortal Kombat 1 update 0.122 patch notes: Player 1 advantage fix, character balancing & more
NetherRealm Studios has deployed MK1’s 0.122 patch, finally fixing the Player 1 advantage bug and adding several character-specific adjustments.
Shortly after launch, Mortal Kombat 1 players noticed something strange while playing online – Player 1 enjoyed an unfair advantage.
The bug worked such that Player 2 received a bigger hurtbox and dealt comparatively less damage. Meanwhile, P1 could pull off combo attacks that their opponent couldn’t land.
A fix was initially scheduled to go live in late September but “unexpected issues” forced developers to delay the patch. Thankfully, the update is now available to download.
MK1’s 0.122 patch tackles the Player 1 advantage glitch
In addition to addressing the troublesome P1 advantage issue, October 2’s 0.122 update also institutes a number of fighter-specific balancing adjustments.
The fine-tuned balancing especially targets certain special moves and their relation to an opponent’s parry attempts. For example, players can now high-parry Kung Lao’s Knee Buckle attack. But high parries will no longer work against Raiden’s Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly moves.
Mortal Kombat 1’s 0.122 patch notes read as follows:
General Gameplay Adjustments
- Move list corrections
- Localization fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences
- Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non-Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing
- Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s & Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable
Character-Specific Adjustments
- Ashrah – Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking
- Goro (Kameo) – Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
- Havik – Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face
- Jax (Kameo) – Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
- Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent
- Shujinko (Kameo) – Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop
- Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high-parry special moves
- Ashrah
- God’s Wrath and Demon’s Wrath can now be high parried
- Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high-parried
- Baraka
- (Air) Death Spin can no longer be high-parried
- Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high-parried
- Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried
- General Shao
- Power Strike can now be high-parried
- Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high-parried
- Johnny Cage
- Ball Buster can now be high-parried
- Rising Star can now be high-parried
- Shadow Kick can now be high-parried
- Kenshi
- Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high-parried
- Kung Lao
- Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried
- Li Mei
- (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high-parried
- No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried
- Nitara
- Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high-parried
- Raiden
- Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high-parried
- Rain
- Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high-parried
- Geyser can no longer be high-parried
- Reptile
- Death Roll can no longer be high-parried
- Falling Fangs can no longer be high-parried
- Scorpion
- Twisted Kyo can now be high-parried
- Shang Tsung
- Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried
- Sindel
- Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried
- Sub-Zero
- Ice Slide can no longer be high-parried
- Tanya
- Drill Kick can now be high-parried
- Ashrah
