Mortal Kombat 1 update 0.122 patch notes: Player 1 advantage fix, character balancing & more

NetherRealm Studios has deployed MK1’s 0.122 patch, finally fixing the Player 1 advantage bug and adding several character-specific adjustments.

Shortly after launch, Mortal Kombat 1 players noticed something strange while playing online – Player 1 enjoyed an unfair advantage.

The bug worked such that Player 2 received a bigger hurtbox and dealt comparatively less damage. Meanwhile, P1 could pull off combo attacks that their opponent couldn’t land.

A fix was initially scheduled to go live in late September but “unexpected issues” forced developers to delay the patch. Thankfully, the update is now available to download.

MK1’s 0.122 patch tackles the Player 1 advantage glitch

In addition to addressing the troublesome P1 advantage issue, October 2’s 0.122 update also institutes a number of fighter-specific balancing adjustments.

The fine-tuned balancing especially targets certain special moves and their relation to an opponent’s parry attempts. For example, players can now high-parry Kung Lao’s Knee Buckle attack. But high parries will no longer work against Raiden’s Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly moves.

Mortal Kombat 1’s 0.122 patch notes read as follows:

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences

Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non-Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing

Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s & Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable

Character-Specific Adjustments

Ashrah – Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking

– Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking Goro (Kameo) – Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame

– Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame Havik – Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face

– Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face Jax (Kameo) – Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame

– Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent

– Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent Shujinko (Kameo) – Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop

– Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high-parry special moves Ashrah God’s Wrath and Demon’s Wrath can now be high parried Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high-parried Baraka (Air) Death Spin can no longer be high-parried Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high-parried Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried General Shao Power Strike can now be high-parried Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high-parried Johnny Cage Ball Buster can now be high-parried Rising Star can now be high-parried Shadow Kick can now be high-parried Kenshi Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high-parried Kung Lao Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried Li Mei (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high-parried No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried Nitara Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high-parried Raiden Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high-parried Rain Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high-parried Geyser can no longer be high-parried Reptile Death Roll can no longer be high-parried Falling Fangs can no longer be high-parried Scorpion Twisted Kyo can now be high-parried Shang Tsung Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried Sindel Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried Sub-Zero Ice Slide can no longer be high-parried Tanya Drill Kick can now be high-parried



