MLB The Show 24: Release date, console info, more

Here’s what baseball fans should know about the upcoming release of MLB The Show 24, including the release date, console information, and the cover athlete.

It’s that time of year again. In late January, Sony San Diego confirmed the first details regarding MLB The Show 24, including when it will be released.

But what else is publically known about The Show?

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s installment of the baseball simulation franchise.

MLB The Show 24 will be released worldwide on March 19, 2024. This was confirmed by Sony San Diego on January 30. Early access for the title will be available beginning on March 15 at 12 AM ET worldwide.

We should note that this year’s game will have a Collector’s Edition, as well as special digital editions. The Collector’s Edition, as well as the other special digital editions, will come with early access.

Who is the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24?

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the cover athlete of the standard edition.

Guerrero Jr. follows in the footsteps of his father, who was on the cover of 989 Sports’ MLB 2006, part of the franchise that would be the predecessor for MLB The Show.

What consoles will MLB The Show 24 be available for?

It will be available on the Nintendo Switch, as well as both current-gen (Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5) and old-gen (Xbox One and PlayStation 4) consoles. MLB The Show 24 will not be available on PC.

Is there a trailer for MLB The Show 24?

The first official trailer for MLB The Show 24 was released on March 5 and can be seen below.

The trailer shows off how female players will finally be added to the MLB The Show’s career mode in this game, as well as a peek at some of the new options and animations that can be found.

Will there be an MLB The Show 24 Tech Test?

There will not be a Tech Test for MLB The Show 24.

For MLB The Show 22 and 23, Sony San Diego introduced a Tech Test, which in essence was an open beta that allowed baseball fans to try out the game, plus allowed Sony to test the servers.

That, however, will not be the case for The Show 24.

What about new features?

SDS has already confirmed that crossplay and cross-progression will return for The Show 24. Additionally, the Stadium Creator will return for current-gen consoles. And, MLB The Show 24 will also be the second year that features players from the Negro Leagues.

The game will feature 10 new Negro Leagues legends, including Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard. And, a new ballpark and uniforms will be added into the franchise through the Negro Leagues Storylines content.

MLB The Show 24 will also reportedly feature over 400 new animation and logic improvements in gameplay, as well as new motions for Pinpoint Pitching. Additionally, new fielding attributes and animations will add urgency to ballplayers in the field.

Additionally, a Storylines mode featuring Baseball Hall of Famer and MLB The Show 23 cover athlete Derek Jeter will be made available.

One other big feature that was added is the ability for players to create female players in career mode. This was shown in the “Women Pave the Way” trailer released on March 5.

Sony San Diego will reveal more details about The Show 24, including ratings and features, throughout the first half of March.

Feature premieres are set for February 15 and 22, plus March 7 and 14. A ratings reveal show will be held on March 7.

