There are a lot of hitters to choose from in MLB The Show 24 but some can send the ball flying further than others. So, here are the 10 top designated hitters in the newest entry of the beloved baseball sim franchise.

MLB The Show 24 has a variety of single-player and multiplayer game modes for fans to jump into, and it’s packed full of talented baseball players you can control on the field. As well as great pitchers, you’ll need a solid offense on your team if you want to keep knocking the ball out of the park, and you may be wondering who the very best designated hitters in the game are.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the top 10 designated hitters in MLB The Show 24, including their overall rating and ranking.

San Diego Studio MLB The Show 24 has a lot of great hitters to choose from.

MLB The Show 24 best hitters: Top 10 designated hitters ranked

You can find a rundown of the top designated hitters in MLB The Show 24 according to the official player ratings in the table below. This includes their overall ranking, player rating, and the team they play for.

Article continues after ad

Ranking Player Rating Team 1 Shohei Ohtani 99 Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Bryce Harper 91 Philadelphia Phillies 3 Byron Buxton 86 Minnesota Twins 4 Marcell Ozuna 80 Atlanta Braves 5 Andrew McCutchen 78 Pittsburgh Pirates 6 Giancarlo Stanton 77 New York Yankees 7 Joey Meneses 75 Washington Nationals 8 Harold Ramirez 74 Tampa Bay Rays 9 Eloy Jimenez 73 Chicago White Sox 10 Charlie Blackmon 73 Colorado Rockies

For more MLB The Show 24 content, check out our coverage below:

All Achievements & Trophies | Are MLB The Show 24 servers down? | Is MLB The Show 24 coming to PC? | MLB The Show 24 soundtrack