GamingMLB The Show

MLB The Show 24 best hitters: Top 10 designated hitters ranked

Tyler Constable
An image of MLB The Show 24 gameplay.San Diego Studio

There are a lot of hitters to choose from in MLB The Show 24 but some can send the ball flying further than others. So, here are the 10 top designated hitters in the newest entry of the beloved baseball sim franchise.

MLB The Show 24 has a variety of single-player and multiplayer game modes for fans to jump into, and it’s packed full of talented baseball players you can control on the field. As well as great pitchers, you’ll need a solid offense on your team if you want to keep knocking the ball out of the park, and you may be wondering who the very best designated hitters in the game are.

With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the top 10 designated hitters in MLB The Show 24, including their overall rating and ranking.

An image of MLB The Show 24 gameplay.San Diego Studio
MLB The Show 24 has a lot of great hitters to choose from.

MLB The Show 24 best hitters: Top 10 designated hitters ranked

You can find a rundown of the top designated hitters in MLB The Show 24 according to the official player ratings in the table below. This includes their overall ranking, player rating, and the team they play for.

RankingPlayerRatingTeam
1Shohei Ohtani99Los Angeles Dodgers
2Bryce Harper91Philadelphia Phillies
3Byron Buxton86Minnesota Twins
4Marcell Ozuna80Atlanta Braves
5Andrew McCutchen78Pittsburgh Pirates
6Giancarlo Stanton77New York Yankees
7Joey Meneses75Washington Nationals
8Harold Ramirez74Tampa Bay Rays
9Eloy Jimenez73Chicago White Sox
10Charlie Blackmon73Colorado Rockies

For more MLB The Show 24 content, check out our coverage below:

All Achievements & Trophies | Are MLB The Show 24 servers down? | Is MLB The Show 24 coming to PC? | MLB The Show 24 soundtrack

Related Topics

About The Author

Tyler Constable

Tyler is Dexerto's Gaming Evergreen Specialist. He loves many games but is particularly fond of JRPGs and The Last of Us. When he's not writing about or playing video games, he can be found watching Doctor Who or reading a fantasy book. You can contact him at tyler.constable@dexerto.com