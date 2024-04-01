There are a lot of great pitchers featured in MLB The Show 24 but some are better than others on the field, so here are the top 20 pitchers you can use in the latest entry of the beloved baseball franchise.

MLB The Show 24 is the newest installment in The Show franchise, the extremely popular baseball sim that lets fans enjoy both single-player and multiplayer game modes. There are a lot of talented players you can use in the game, and the pitchers are extremely important but some have better arms than others on the mound.

If you’re wondering who the top-rated pitchers are in MLB The Show 24, we’ve got a full rundown of the best 20 pitchers available to use in the game.

Article continues after ad

San Diego Studio There are a lot of great pitchers in MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 best pitchers: Top 20 pitchers ranked

You can find a full breakdown of the best 20 pitchers in MLB The Show 24 according to their player ratings in the table below. This includes their ranking, overall rating, and the team they play for.

Article continues after ad

Ranking Player Rating Team 1 Shohei Ohtani 99 Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Spencer Strider 97 Atlanta Braves 3 Gerrit Cole 95 New York Yankees 4 Zack Wheeler 93 Philadelphia Phillies 5 David Bednar 92 Pittsburgh Pirates 6 Jacob deGrom 92 Texas Rangers 7 Clayton Kershaw 91 Los Angeles Dodgers 8 Tanner Scott 91 Miami Marlins 9 Zac Gallen 91 Arizona Diamondbacks 10 Kevin Gausman 90 Toronto Blue Jays 11 Justin Verlander 90 Houston Astros 12 Tyler Glasnow 90 Los Angeles Dodgers 13 Edwin Diaz 89 New York Mets 14 Eury Perez 89 Miami Marlins 15 Sonny Gray 89 St. Louis Cardinals 16 Kyle Bradish 88 Baltimore Orieles 17 Julio Urias 88 Free Agent 18 Logan Webb 88 San Francisco Giants 19 Luis Castillo 88 Seattle Mariners 20 Corbin Burnes 88 Baltimore Orioles

For more MLB The Show 24 content, check out our guides below:

All Achievements & Trophies | Are MLB The Show 24 servers down? | Is MLB The Show 24 coming to PC? | MLB The Show 24 soundtrack