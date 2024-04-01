GamingMLB The Show

MLB The Show 24 best pitchers: Top 20 pitchers ranked

Tyler Constable
An image of Shohei Ohtani in MLB The Show 24.San Diego Studio

There are a lot of great pitchers featured in MLB The Show 24 but some are better than others on the field, so here are the top 20 pitchers you can use in the latest entry of the beloved baseball franchise.

MLB The Show 24 is the newest installment in The Show franchise, the extremely popular baseball sim that lets fans enjoy both single-player and multiplayer game modes. There are a lot of talented players you can use in the game, and the pitchers are extremely important but some have better arms than others on the mound.

If you’re wondering who the top-rated pitchers are in MLB The Show 24, we’ve got a full rundown of the best 20 pitchers available to use in the game.

An image of Spencer Strider in MLB The Show 24.San Diego Studio
There are a lot of great pitchers in MLB The Show 24.

You can find a full breakdown of the best 20 pitchers in MLB The Show 24 according to their player ratings in the table below. This includes their ranking, overall rating, and the team they play for.

RankingPlayerRatingTeam
1Shohei Ohtani99Los Angeles Dodgers
2Spencer Strider97Atlanta Braves
3Gerrit Cole95New York Yankees
4Zack Wheeler93Philadelphia Phillies
5David Bednar92Pittsburgh Pirates
6Jacob deGrom92Texas Rangers
7Clayton Kershaw91Los Angeles Dodgers
8Tanner Scott91Miami Marlins
9Zac Gallen91Arizona Diamondbacks
10Kevin Gausman90Toronto Blue Jays
11Justin Verlander90Houston Astros
12Tyler Glasnow90Los Angeles Dodgers
13Edwin Diaz89New York Mets
14Eury Perez89Miami Marlins
15Sonny Gray89St. Louis Cardinals
16Kyle Bradish88Baltimore Orieles
17Julio Urias88Free Agent
18Logan Webb88San Francisco Giants
19Luis Castillo88Seattle Mariners
20Corbin Burnes88Baltimore Orioles

