MLB The Show 24 best pitchers: Top 20 pitchers ranked

MLB The Show 24 best pitchers: Top 20 pitchers rankedSan Diego Studio
There are a lot of great pitchers featured in MLB The Show 24 but some are better than others on the field, so here are the top 20 pitchers you can use in the latest entry of the beloved baseball franchise.
MLB The Show 24 is the newest installment in The Show franchise, the extremely popular baseball sim that lets fans enjoy both single-player and multiplayer game modes. There are a lot of talented players you can use in the game, and the pitchers are extremely important but some have better arms than others on the mound.
If you’re wondering who the top-rated pitchers are in MLB The Show 24, we’ve got a full rundown of the best 20 pitchers available to use in the game.
You can find a full breakdown of the best 20 pitchers in MLB The Show 24 according to their player ratings in the table below. This includes their ranking, overall rating, and the team they play for.
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating
|Team
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|99
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|2
|Spencer Strider
|97
|Atlanta Braves
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|95
|New York Yankees
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|93
|Philadelphia Phillies
|5
|David Bednar
|92
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|6
|Jacob deGrom
|92
|Texas Rangers
|7
|Clayton Kershaw
|91
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|8
|Tanner Scott
|91
|Miami Marlins
|9
|Zac Gallen
|91
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|10
|Kevin Gausman
|90
|Toronto Blue Jays
|11
|Justin Verlander
|90
|Houston Astros
|12
|Tyler Glasnow
|90
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|13
|Edwin Diaz
|89
|New York Mets
|14
|Eury Perez
|89
|Miami Marlins
|15
|Sonny Gray
|89
|St. Louis Cardinals
|16
|Kyle Bradish
|88
|Baltimore Orieles
|17
|Julio Urias
|88
|Free Agent
|18
|Logan Webb
|88
|San Francisco Giants
|19
|Luis Castillo
|88
|Seattle Mariners
|20
|Corbin Burnes
|88
|Baltimore Orioles
