How to get traded in MLB The Show 24

Being traded in MLB The Show 24 is no easy task. However, if you truly want to compete with a different team from the one that drafted you, here’s how you can get away with it in the Road to the Show mode.

MLB The Show 24 was recently released and included some interesting new modes. But as with most everlasting titles, some iconic modes tend to come back like the Road to the Show.

In this particular feature, players get drafted to compete in the World Series championship. However, if you already started your path and don’t like your current team, there’s a way you can be traded in the game.

Contents

San Diego Studio

Can you request a trade in MLB The Show 24?

Even though in previous games there used to be an option to let your agent know you were unhappy with your team and ask for a trade, MLB The Show 24 doesn’t have the option anymore.

However, there’s still a way you can navigate the situation and end up in a different team, but only in the Road to the Show mode.

How to get traded in MLB Road to the Show

As in every sports title, agents from other teams can offer you a trade depending on your performance in the game. Road to the Show is no different.

The first thing you need to do is rank up your player’s stats and win plenty of matches in order to be noticed.

Additionally, there’s a setting you can toggle with called “Trade Frequency” that you can switch to increase how often you get such offers.

Just keep in mind that being offered a trade can take time, so don’t despair if agents don’t reach out immediately. Also, once you switch teams, they’ll keep you for the entire season, so analyze your options.

Once you get the trade you want, put the Trade Frequency indicator back to normal so you don’t get spammed with additional offers.

San Diego Studio

How to increase the Trade Frequency indicator in Road to the Show

To change the default setting for this option you need to follow these steps:

Open MLB The Show 24. Enter Road to the Show mode. Open the settings. Look for the “Trade Frequency” option. Slide it all the way to the right.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get traded in MLB The Show 24 RTTS. For more game content, check the list below:

