Looking to add a medieval style to your Minecraft home, or are you wanting to try out the new Hanging Signs? Here’s how to make chains in Minecraft to make all your design ideas possible.

Chains in Minecraft are the cornerstone of medieval-style builds, rustic designs, and so much more. Whether you’re working on a fortress or a humble mining lantern, understanding how to craft a chain can push your Minecraft creations to a whole new level.

So, with that in mind, here’s how to make chains in Minecraft from the required ingredients to how to lay it all out on a crafting table.

How to craft chains in Minecraft

Mojang Chains are relatively easy to make in Minecraft.

Thankfully, creating a chain in Minecraft is a relatively simple process, even for those new to the game. The recipe calls for just two different types of materials:

1 Iron Ingot

2 Iron Nuggets

You’ll be able to find iron in underground caves. Just smelt the iron you find and put one ingot into the furnace to make the Iron Nuggets.

Chain recipe in Minecraft

With your materials in hand, you’ll then be ready to craft a chain. Just follow these steps and you’ll be sorted:

Head into your crafting table. Position one Iron Nugget in the middle box of the first row, place the Iron Ingot in the middle box of the second row, and finally, put the last Iron Nugget in the middle box of the third row. If the items are placed correctly, the chain should immediately appear in the result box of the crafting table.

Then just take it out and the chain will be yours. You can use it to craft a hanging sign and make your home look a little cooler.

There you have it, you’ve crafted a chain in Minecraft. While looking for iron, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

