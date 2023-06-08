Minecraft Hanging Signs: How to craft & how to use

Looking to improve your Minecraft home or just add a little flair to your newest build? Look no further than some Hanging Signs. Here’s how to make them and use them in your world.

The Minecraft 1.20 update has introduced a variety of new elements from the adorable Sniffer to a brand-new biome. However, it’s also added a new way to display messages or make your home look that much better through Hanging Signs.

Article continues after ad

However, with such a new and highly anticipated addition now in the game, it leaves a little confusion regarding how to make them. So, to help out with that, here’s how to craft Hanging Signs in Minecraft as well as how to use them in your own world.

How to craft Hanging Signs in Minecraft

Mojang Only two ingredients are needed to make Hanging Signs.

Crafting Hanging Signs in Minecraft is relatively easy and only requires two items:

Six stripped log

Two iron chains

You’ll be able to get hold of stripped logs by grabbing an axe and right-clicking it on a log. Doing so will strip the bark from the tree and allow you to mine the block, which will enter your inventory as a stripped log.

Article continues after ad

Then, the iron chains are a little trickier. You’ll need to hunt for two iron ingots. Then, place one of your iron ingots in a furnace to create iron nuggets. After this, head over to your crafting table and place one iron ingot in the middle and one iron nugget on top and underneath the ingot. Then, the Iron chain will be yours.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After you have the two iron chains and the six stripped logs, head to a crafting table and place the six stripped logs on the bottom six slots. Then in the top left and top right, place your iron chains. After this, the Hanging Signs are created.

Article continues after ad

How to use Hanging Signs in Minecraft

Mojang There are multiple ways you can hang a sign now.

With your Hanging Signs created you’ll no doubt want to place them in your Minecraft world. So, to do so, follow these steps:

Prepare where you want the sign to go. It has to be on the side or beneath a block. Equip your hanging sign. Right-click under or on the side of the block you want to place it on and it will hang there. Then, before being able to leave you’ll be instructed to write on it. If you want to, write your text then leave the menu. The sign will be complete.

So, that’s everything you need to know about Hanging Signs in Minecraft from how to make them to how to use them. While gathering the required materials, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

How to breed Camels in Minecraft & can you tame them? | How to make a Brush | Sniffer: How to breed & where to find it | What are Torchflowers in Minecraft? | All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft | What are Trail Ruins in Minecraft? | Best Minecraft seeds in 2023 | Best Minecraft Bedrock shaders & how to install them | All Minecraft Dyes: How to craft & uses | Best Minecraft house ideas | Minecraft Axolotl: How to tame, breed, & feed | All Minecraft biomes & upcoming regions | How to make paper & books in Minecraft | How to craft Minecraft Smithing Table