How to get max level Minecraft enchantments with Enchanting Table

Getting an Enchanting Table in Minecraft is not difficult at all, but in order to get third-tier enchantments out of it, you’ll need the perfect setup, which involves a particular item. Here’s what you need to design the ultimate enchanting lair in the game.

The Enchanting Table is a very useful feature in Minecraft, as it can turn regular items like weapons, armor, tools, and more into magical objects.

As with any other buff in the game, there are levels you can reach with it, but to unlock its maximum potential, you’ll need to accompany the table with another particular object. Here’s exactly how to reach the Enchanting Table level 30 in Minecraft.

How to get max level enchantments

Because enchantments are a fundamental piece of the building game, players will want to take their Minecraft Enchanting Table to its max level fast.

Luckily, the process is quite simple. In order to reach level 30, you’ll need to place 15 bookshelves around the table.

You can arrange them in any way you want, as long as they are in close range. It can be in a one-story almost full circle surrounding it, or you can make two-story shelves and put them on each side of the table.

MOJANG

However, if you build three-story shelves, it won’t matter, as the game only registers the first and second layers.

The most important part is that no matter how you decide to place the bookshelves, you have to leave an empty block between them and the Enchanting Table for it to work.

How to craft bookshelves

To build a bookshelf in Minecraft and get the max level Enchanting Table, you’ll have to follow these steps:

Go to your Crafting table and interact with it to open the pop-up menu. On the top 3 boxes of the Crafting table’s grid, place 3 wooden planks (they can be any type). Place 3 books on the 3 boxes on the middle. Put 3 more wooden planks on the 3 final boxes at the bottom. Craft one bookshelf and move it to your inventory.

MOJANG

How to enchant with an Enchanting table

Once you take your Enchanting Table to its max level, you can use the third-tier enchantments in the game:

Go to your Enchanting Table and interact with it to open the pop-up menu. Under the book icon, place the item you want to enchant. On the box next to that one, place 3 lapis lazuli. Three enchantments will appear on the right, along with the experience points required for each one of them. Pick the one you wish to apply to your item. Move the item into your inventory.

MOJANG

Remember, you can also use the portable Enchanted books to enchant items anywhere in Minecraft. That way, you don’t have to rely on the Enchanting Table in your camp.

