There’s nothing creepier in Minecraft than when your villagers come back to life as zombies, so here’s exactly how you can cure them in the game and stay out of danger.

There are a fair amount of dangers players have to contend with in Minecraft including hostile mobs, and some of the spookiest enemies in the beloved sandbox title are zombies. These creatures can be even more pesky when they bite friendly villagers and cause them to transform into zombie villagers.

Article continues after ad

You can kill zombie villagers to deal with them but if you choose to cure them instead not only will they remain in the village as normal but you’ll also earn an in-game achievement. Before you can do this however you’ll need some specific materials.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about how to cure zombie villagers in Minecraft.

Mojang Zombie villagers can be cured in Minecraft.

How to create the zombie villager cure in Minecraft

To cure zombie villagers in the game, you’ll need to first put them in a state of weakness which can be done by using a Splash Potion of Weakness. You’ll also need a Golden Apple on hand for later.

Article continues after ad

You’ll have to craft the potion but Golden Apples can be found in various dungeons, ruins, and mineshafts in the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To craft the cure simply follow the steps below:

Make sure you have the following items on hand: fermented spider eye, water bottles, blaze powder, and gunpowder. Use a Brewing Stand and put x3 water bottles, x1 fermented spider eye, and x1 blaze powder on it. Once these resources have finished brewing, you will be left with a Potion of Weakness. Replace the materials with the newly acquired Potion of Weakness, and the Gunpowder from your inventory. When these have brewed, you’ll be left with Splash Potions of Weakness.

How to use zombie villager cure

Now that you’ve got the cure ready to go, you can start curing villagers. To do this, simply follow the steps below:

Article continues after ad

Find the zombie you want to cure and throw the Splash Potion of Weakness at them. Approach the villager with your Golden Apple in hand, and press ‘use’ – this will feed the apple to them. This will cause the villagers to shake – when this happens just wait a little while and they’ll soon turn back into a normal villager!

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about curing zombie villagers in Minecraft! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | What is Channeling in Minecraft? | Best Minecraft servers | Best Minecraft house ideas | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | All Minecraft cheats and commands | How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | How to get Honeycomb in Minecraft | How to make Lanterns in Minecraft | How to breed horses in Minecraft & tame them | Minecraft teleporting guide | Minecraft Villager jobs guide | How to make paper in Minecraft | How to make a lead in Minecraft