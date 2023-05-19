Best Minecraft servers to play after Mineplex shutdown

Looking for a great Minecraft server to replace the hole left by Mineplex? Here are some of the best Minecraft servers you just have to try out.

The end of Mineplex was devastating for many, with tons of players losing their favorite Minecraft server in a shock shutdown. Such an impact has caused thousands of the game’s fans to be forced to search for their next server experience, with many making sure they choose the right one for them.

Article continues after ad

So, to make your search a little easier, here are all the best Minecraft servers you have to try out if you loved Mineplex, or if you just want to try something a little different before Minecrafts next major update.

Contents

Best Minecraft servers to replace Mineplex

Mojang The end of Mineplex was a huge blow to the Minecraft server community.

There are so many Minecraft servers to try out, making the selection pretty challenging. So, here are the best Minecraft servers to replace the devastating loss of Mineplex.

Complex

IP: tm.mc-complex.com

Complex is among one of the most highly populated Minecraft servers outside of the now shutdown Mineplex. It averages at around 4,500 players online and features the likes of Pixelmon, Survival mode, Parkour, Creative, Skyblocks, and so much more.

Article continues after ad

With Complex, you’ll never be stuck for game modes to play and with such a large community, you’ll never be alone either.

Foxcraft

IP: top.foxcraft.net

Featuring the likes of roleplay, PvE, Survival, and Vanilla game modes, Foxcraft is one of the oldest Minecraft servers out there and is an absolute classic.

On top of its traditional game modes, Foxcraft also implements its own custom experience called Kingdoms, a custom take on the popular factions mode you can find in other servers. Combine those with Parkour, Prison, Oneblock, and Skyblocks and you have all you need.

Article continues after ad

Pixelmon Realms

Pixelmon Realms / Mojang Catch ’em all and more in this fantastic Minecraft server.

IP: tms.pixelmonrealms.com

Pixelmon Realms is a Minecraft server that’s all about Pokemon, although it does have other game modes like Skyblocks, Oneblock, and more.

However, most of the game’s members will be there for Pixelmon which is almost like playing Pokemon or Pokemon Go inside Minecraft. Collect ’em all, battle trainers, and explore just as you would, all while still having the freedom to build as you, please.

Hypixel

IP: mc.hypixel.net

Article continues after ad

Complete with 19 separate game modes you’ll be spoilt for choice in Hypixel. Interestingly, the server began as a Youtube channel in which the creators build epic Minecraft Adventure Maps. Now, they’ve moved those maps into the server, bringing with it some epic game modes.

Become a cop, criminal, a Warlord, compete in a murder mystery, paint the world with paintball warfare, or if you’re looking for something a little faster, take part in their Turbo Kart Racers game. Games here are far from traditional.

Article continues after ad

HiveMC

IP: geo.hivebedrock.network

Complete with tons of events, competitions, and regular updates, HiveMC is a classic and is perfect for Minecraft server newbies or veterans.

It contains everything you’ll want from a large community, being one of the largest Minecraft servers in the world, to tons of games and plenty to explore in the main menu too, with some seriously adorable and undeniably colorful builds surrounding you. It’s also on the Minecraft featured servers list so you don’t need to put in the IP if you don’t want to.

Article continues after ad

Vortex Network

Vortex Network / Mojang Explore space in this awesome Minecraft server.

IP: ms.vortexnetwork.net

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The primary issue regarding most Minecraft servers is the fact that most of them are relatively similar in their design. You head into a main region and jump into whatever game you want. Vortex Network is a little different, sticking you straight into space.

Explore Space, conquer the universe, and still enjoy all the game modes you know and love including Skyblocks, Prison, Pixelmon, Survival, and more.

Wynncraft, The Minecraft MMORPG

IP: bmc.wynncraft.com

Article continues after ad

Most Minecraft servers contain a huge amount of players, arguably making them a MMO, but few are a dedicated MMORPG like Wynncraft.

This server truly feels like a Minecraft version of Dungeons and Dragons and sets itself apart with the addition of classes, archetypes, levels, markets, and so much more. This server is unlike any other and is guaranteed to give you an experience unique to Wynncraft.

BlossomCraft

IP: best.blossomcraft.org

Looking for something a little less intense? BlossomCraft is the server for you. It’s laid-back and perfect for a player looking for an easy experience with a fantastic community to help you through it.

Article continues after ad

There are tons of exciting game modes but the server focuses on PvE, and crafting a stress-free environment for its players.

InsanityCraft

InsanityCraft / Mojang Enjoy everything you need in InsanityCraft.

IP: top.insanitycraft.net

InsanityCraft is one of the oldest Minecraft Servers out there and is classed as an absolute classic. It’s got a packed community and is constantly being updated so you can rest assured this server will always have new game modes and experiences.

As for game modes, players can enjoy the likes of Survival, Skyblocks, Factions, Creative, PvP, PvP and so much more.

Article continues after ad

SmashMC

IP: play.smashmc.co

Complete with Dungeons, Legendary battles, Pixelmon, Skyblocks, and the unique Warzone mode, SmashMC really has something for everyone, especially those wanting to try a little Warzone 2 in the heart of Minecraft.

It’s unique, a joy to play, and has a booming community to play with. It may not be the biggest, but it’s a server you’ll never forget.

There you have it, those are the best Minecraft servers to replace the hole left in players’ hearts after the end of Mineplex. While jumping into your next Sever, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft house ideas | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | All Minecraft cheats and commands | How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | How to install the best Bedrock shaders in Minecraft | How to get Honeycomb in Minecraft | How to make Lanterns in Minecraft | How to breed horses in Minecraft & tame them | Minecraft teleporting guide | Minecraft Villager jobs guide | How to make paper in Minecraft | How to make a lead in Minecraft