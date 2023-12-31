LEGO Fortnite ‘server lifetime’ causes and solutions

LEGO Fortnite worlds are a great way to connect with friends, but after a long gaming session, the server needs a break. Here’s everything you need to know about server lifetime, including causes and fixes.

Fortnite’s new survival-based game mode has gone through turbulent waters in the last few weeks.

The game was released on December 7 and crushed player count numbers. However, as time passed, players begged developers for updates and began leaving the game over build limits.

Article continues after ad

However, for those who enjoy eating berries and collecting wood, here’s how to keep playing during long hours.

How to fix LEGO Fortnite server lifetime

An announcement in the top left-hand corner of the screen will talk about the current world’s ‘server lifetime’ after being in the world for several hours. This will be followed by a countdown of how long the server will remain active until shutting down.

Article continues after ad

Siliconera

Typically, the counter will be around the hour to 45-minute mark when the announcement is made. While it may seem like LEGO Fortnite is putting a timer on your gameplay, the system is in place to ensure world stability.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To reset the timer, all players in the world have to exit the game and go back to the lobby. Once there, the players can join the world again, resetting the timer for another few hours.

This method can be repeated multiple times to reset the server’s lifetime countdown. As long as the world is refreshed by coming in and out, all players can remain in the game.

Article continues after ad

So there you have – everything you need to know how to fix server lifetime in LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

Can you play LEGO Fortnite on mobile? | How to create a world in LEGO Fortnite | How to heal | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass rewards | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | How to craft a Pickaxe and Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite | Can you pet animals? | How to craft a Sword | How to escape cold | How to get Blast Core | How to recruit villagers