Mineplex return: Popular Minecraft server relaunching with paid subscriptions

The popular Minecraft server Mineplex is finally returning with a brand-new relaunch as Mineplex Studio, which will charge users for subscriptions. In spite of the fact that the acquisition of the server occurred earlier this year, it will be returning shortly. Here is everything we know about it.

Mineplex stands out as a hub for exploration, competition, and innovation in Minecraft’s enormous and ever-expanding globe. Since its beginning, Mineplex has been one of the most popular Minecraft servers out there, thanks to its wide variety of game modes and friendly community of users.

In early 2023, however, the server’s founders stunned fans by announcing in a cryptic Discord post that the servers will be shut down. In such a case, former Overwatch pro and YouTube streamer Samito soon contacted the founders, acquired the company and declared their intention to rebuild Mineplex from the ground up and release it later this year.

As it turns out, Mineplex is set to return to Minecraft, but will shortly be relaunched as Mineplex Studio, which will charge users for subscriptions and more. Here’s all we know so far.

Popular Minecraft server returns as Mineplex Studio

Mineplex Studios LLC, a technology business well-known for its Minecraft MMOs, has just announced its relaunch at the 2023 Creator Summit, alongside the introduction of its new Mineplex Studio.

The Studio will be the first of its kind, enabling developers all around the world to build their own Minecraft-based minigames and gaming networks, complete with built-in cross-platform compatibility, monetization options, and hosting infrastructure.

Mineplex LLC reached out to Dexerto and commented on the relaunch, stating, “In the last six months, we’ve expanded upon Mineplex’s historical strengths by hiring and consulting industry experts from major cloud providers and gaming companies.”

“We’ve worked with these experts to architect brand-new, cutting-edge gaming infrastructure aimed at bridging critical gaps in the Minecraft game development space.”, Mineplex added.

At debut, the studio will offer a full suite of tools for building minigames, including a Game Engine, Chat, Data Storage, Leaderboards, and Matchmaking features. In addition, the company declared that, under the new revenue model, creators will receive 35% of the earnings from their games created and published on Mineplex.

After the official release, individuals or groups will need to sign up for an account at studio.mineplex.com and pay for a developer subscription before they can begin using the Studio. Unlimited remote container testing and basic assistance from the Mineplex team are included in the $15 monthly subscription price for teams.