Marvel Snap 2024 roadmap: In-game events, selectable card borders, more

Marvel Snap’s developers have revealed all the new content that will be coming to the game in 2024.

One of the most unique card games out there, Marvel Snap has taken over the genre thanks to it’s location, card limitation, and cube wagering mechanics.

Last year, however, fans became worried about the future of the game as publisher ByteDance shut down its operations. Despite assurances from developer Second Dinner, players were skeptical that Marvel Snap would continue to receive the same level of support that it had in the past.

Lucky for them, the developer just released its roadmap for 2024, which is filled with a ton of content. Here are some of the biggest changes that have been teased for 2024.

In-game events are coming to Marvel Snap

Perhaps the biggest addition that Second Dinner revealed is new in-game events, which will help to “keep the game fresh every week.”

Events will occur throughout the year and there will be various types of events, but the developers have not confirmed if there will be any sort of set schedule.

One event that Second Dinner did reveal is something called ‘Leagues’ where players will be matched with others of a similar skill and collection level to see who can collect the most cubes within a certain time period.

Second Dinner

Marvel Snap players will get more card customization

Marvel Snap also revealed some new ways that Marvel Snap players will be able to customize their favorite cards.

These options will include Character Mastery, where every cosmetic for a certain character will contribute towards unlocking brand new Splits and rewards. As players increase their Mastery for a specific player, they can get new Splits and eventually a brand new cosmetic type, Reactions.

Another new customization offer that has been heavily requested from players is Custom Cards, where players can select a specific border and effect to forge their own, unique variant of their favorite card. Second Dinner also teased that there will be new Collectible Borders that players will be able to apply to a character, which will differ from the current tiered borders.

Albums will get improvements in 2024

At the end of 2023, Albums were added to Marvel Snap as a way to provide incentive for players to acquire certain variant types (usually grouped by artist) to unlock unique rewards.

Second Dinner is promising that they will continue to improve this system by adding new subsets of albums and new, smaller albums so that players have more opportunities to unlock these cosmetics.

