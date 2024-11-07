Madden 25 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Madden 25 directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
The Madden NFL 25 season is well underway, and whether you’re trying to take your favorite team to the Super Bowl in Franchise or you’re building your dream team in MUT, we’ve got all the guides you need to dominate on the field.
Without fail, EA Sports releases a new edition of their legendary Madden franchise to coincide with the new NFL season, and Madden 25 is the most realistic yet, with changes to Draft Night and the prospect hub making the Franchise mode more in-depth than ever.
If you’re struggling to build your ideal team, or just want some tips to improve your performance on the field, then check out every Madden NFL 25 guide written by our team of experts.
Franchise
Franchise mode in Madden 25 is ideal for fans who love the thrill of running an NFL team from the front office to the field. If you’re into building a legacy, handling draft picks, and perfecting your playbook, this mode is for you. Our guides cover everything from importing draft classes and choosing the best teams to mastering offense and defense playbooks—everything you need to create a winning dynasty in the league.
Madden Ultimate Team
MUT is perfect for those of you who love building their own dream team from the ground up. If you’re all about collecting, upgrading, and taking your team to the top, MUT’s for you. Our articles below cover essential tips—from the best Core Elites and upgrading Team Captains to understanding Training Quick Sell values and getting exclusive MCS Players—everything you need to dominate the field with your custom lineup.
- Best Core Elites
- How to get and upgrade Team Captains
- All Training Quick Sell values
- How to get MCS Players
Superstar Mode
General
- Is Madden 25 cross-platform?
- Best settings and controls
- How to juke: Every skill move explained
- How to use the Hit Stick
- How to throw a touch pass
- Are the servers down?
- How to complete a one-handed spectacular catch
- Season Tickets explained
Our team of Madden 25 experts
We’ve got many big football fans on the Dexerto team, and our journalists have been playing and writing about Madden 25 since its launch, creating in-depth guides across all of the game’s modes to help you get the most out of the game:
- Ryan Lemay – Franchise, MUT, Superstar Mode
- Jeremy Gan – Franchise
- Connor Bennett – Franchise, Superstar Mode
- Matt Porter – Franchise, MUT
The team worked together to plan our coverage before and after the game’s launch, take notes, and write guides to deliver the best Madden 25 tips and tricks possible.
After getting access, the team played all three of the game’s main modes extensively, and continue to update articles to ensure that the information inside is as accurate as possible.
For more, check out the Madden 25 news page.