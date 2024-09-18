EA FC 25 pack animations for boards & walkouts explained

EA FC 25 introduces a new set of pack animations in Ultimate Team. So, here is everything you need to know about whether or not you’ve packed a top player.

Nothing is more satisfying than pulling a game-changing player out of a pack in Football Ultimate Team. And at the start of a new title, every upgraded card helps build a better starter team as players prepare for tough matches.

Packs can be acquired as rewards for completing Division Rivals, FUT Champs, Squad Battles, or other objectives. Players can also purchase packs with FC points if they choose that route.

There are two primary terms for differentiating packs. A board refers to pulling a player between 83 and 85, and a walkout only occurs for players rated 86 overall or higher. Here is how you can tell the difference.

How to tell if you got a walkout or board in FC 25

FC 25 content creator Donk shared an image of how to spot a walkout.

If the pack has an 81 overall or higher player, its highest-rated player walk down a hallway. From there, the cutscene will share the players’ position, nationality, league, and club before ultimately revealing the card.

When the pack’s highest overall player is 80 or below, there will be no hallway cutscene, and the pack will cut right to the end with the highest-rated card.

For any Walkout where the pack’s highest overall player is 86 or higher, there will be a line of lights in the background of the hallway in the shape of a triangle.

There is no way to identify a board player between 83 and 85 overall. All 80-plus cards have the hallway cut scene without any lights in the background.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on every new ICON and Hero and the top 10 best kits for your squad.