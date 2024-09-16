EA FC 25 Division Rivals: Format, point system, and rewards

Division Rivals has never been for the faint of heart, as players engage on a long journey to reach the highest ranks. However, EA set out to make that challenge more difficult in FC 25.

Rush and Live Seasons are game modes that cater toward players who want a casual experience in FC 25. On the other hand, Champions and Rivals push competitors to their limits in matches against high-level competition.

EA embraced that competitive spirt by making it harder to qualify and finish with a better placement in the Champions Finals. The development team took that same approach with Rivals and made a few changes to raise the overall skill level.

Division Rivals explained

EA Sports

Here is a list of the significant features in FC 25 Division Rivals.

Rewards & Ranks

FC 25 adjusts the Rivals rewards system, meaning the number of wins required for Weekly rewards from three to five and for upgraded weekly rewards from seven to 15. This title also implements a wins system instead of a points system, so draws count toward your progress each week.

All wins are worth three points, draws are worth one point, and losses don’t award any points. Players earn rewards based on where they finish in their division and which rank they achieve.

EA only revealed the Elite Division rewards so far.

Elite Division rewards

75,000 Ultimate Team Coins

Two Tradeable 85+ Player Picks (Pick 1 of 4)

Untradeable 75 Gold Rare Players Pack

Tradeable 50 Gold Rare Players Pack

Tradeable Mega Pack

Two Untradeable 83+ TOTW Player Packs

Legacy Division placement

In FC 25, your starting Division in Rivals takes into account your highest Division achieved in FC 24. As a result, lower-skilled players won’t need to worry about going against stiff competition right from the start, and higher-skilled players will get their desired rewards faster.

Here is a chart of where everyone will start.

EA FC 24 Highest Division EA FC 25 placement 10 10 9 9 8 9 7 9 6 9 5 8 4 8 3 8 2 7 1 7 Elite 7

EA warned players that if they are transitioning from a different platform, it has to be on the same EA Account for the Division Rank to carry over.

Checkpoints & Relegation

Rivals will be more challenging in FC 25, as there are less checkpoints and relegation makes it possible to drop down a Division after a bad run of form.

Division 1 and Division 2 will have no Checkpoints, and losing a match at the beginning of a Division will result in being relegated to the end of the previous Division. As before, once you reach the Elite Division, you cannot be relegated until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, there will be less Checkpoints in every division because there were instances where players would get stuck against too high of competition in FC 24.

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on Evolutions and UT Champions.