Madden 25 Preseason TOTW: McCarthy, Stingley Jr., more

Here’s a look at all the Madden 25 Team of the Week (TOTW) cards unveiled thus far.

Much like with EA FC and other titles that include Ultimate Team, Madden traditionally releases Team of the Week cards that honor some of the best performers of the past week of NFL action with new cards.

EA released the first batch of TOTW items in late August after the preseason ended, Among the names includes were a couple of former first-round picks and one can expect Team of the Week cards to be released throughout the year.

Here’s a look all the TOTW cards in Madden 25.

Preseason TOTW

Here’s a look at the players in the Preseason TOTW in Madden 25 Ultimate Team:

QB JJ McCarthy – 87 OVR

CB Derek Stingley Jr. – 87 OVR

MLB Chance Campbell – 86 OVR

WR Trishton Jackson – 86 OVR

LE Greg Rousseau – 86 OVR

CB Micah Abraham – 83 OVR

HB Eric Gray – 83 OVR

LOLB Daniel Hardy – 80 OVR

QB Mac Jones – 80 OVR

CB Kemon Hall – 78 OVR

WR Dante Pettis – 78 OVR

The big name listed for the Preseason TOTW is JJ McCarthy, the Vikings QB who played well for Minnesota before being shut down for the rest of the year thanks to a season-ending injury.

The list also includes preseason sack leader Daniel Hardy, former Patriots QB Mac Jones, and former third overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. Jones, for what it’s worth, had the best passer rating among QBs in the preseason. Both Stingley and McCarthy’s TOTW cards are 87 OVR player items.

As mentioned previously, EA has released Team of the Week cards for every week during the regular season, in addition to a team for the best preseason performers.

