Best Lost Ark Arcanist builds: Best skills and Engravings for PVP & PVE

Arcanist Lost Ark build
Looking for the best builds to run on the Arcanist in Lost Ark? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate your enemies in both the PvP and PvE settings.

Every fantasy MMORPG has to have a spellcaster class that fits the typical mage archetype and luckily, Lost Ark’s Sorceress fills this role perfectly.

However, for those looking for an alternative spin on the classic wizard, the Arcanist advanced class that arrived on the July 20 update may be a better option.

Instead of dishing out damage from afar, the Arcanist prefers to get up close and personal with their opponents, bursting down enemies with special cards imbued with magic.

Of course, to get the most out of this class, you’ll need a top-tier set of builds and thankfully we’ve got all the answers here for you. So, without further ado, here are the best builds for the Arcanist in Lost Ark both PvP and PvP play.

Contents

Bard, Sorceress, or Arcanist?

There are a set of fundamental differences between the Bard, Sorceress, and Arcanist Advanced Classes. While the Arcanist focuses on burst damage at a relatively close range, the Bard relies more on healing spells to keep her allies topped up, and finally, the Sorceress deals high levels of burst and AoE damage from afar.

Focusing on burst damage, the Arcanist is a mage assassin with high mobility and a set of deadly abilities.

While the Arcanist does have a relatively high skill cap and can be extremely difficult to use effectively depending on your build, you’ll reap the rewards if you’re willing to put in the practice.

So if you prefer a mage with short cooldowns and you’re not afraid of getting into the thick of the action, this could be the perfect class for you.

Arcanist mage Lost Ark
The Arcanist is capable of dealing massive burst damage.

Best PvE build and Engravings

The world of Arkesia is filled with powerful bosses and enemies that are looking to take you down at the first opportunity.

Luckily, the Arcanist is equipped with the tools to deal with any opponents, but you’ll need a top-tier PvE to build to maximize the classes’ strength

SkillSkill LevelRune IRune IIRune III
Celestial Rain 10Vital Point HitEnhanced StrikeWeak Point Detection
Serendipity10Piercing StrikeLucky BlowIntended Luck
Secret Garden10Vital Point HitPerfect SecretSecret Chance
Call of Destiny10Nimble MovementQuick DrawChain Attack
Return10Weakness ExposureConcentrated CardExposed Darkness
Spiral Edge10Mind EnhancementRuthless ShotQuick Pace
Scratch Dealer10Excellent MobilityWeak Point AttackSafety Device
Quadra Accelerate7Nimble MovementCard DrawN/A

In terms of Engravings, here are the most important options:

  • Empress’ Mind (1)
  • Grudge (3)
  • Barricade (3)
  • Hit Master (3)
  • Cursed Doll (3)

Best PvP build and Engravings

Monsters and creatures are all well and good, but what if you want to take down other players with the Arcanist in PvP?

In order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need:

SkillSkill LevelRune IRune IIRune III
Celestial Rain10Vital Point HitEnhanced StrikeWeak Point Detection
Evoke10Quick DrawConc Magick CircleOverlap Magick Circle
Dark Resurrection10Piercing StrikeIntense CardFurious Blow
Call of Destiny10Mind EnhancementQuick DrawConcentration of Destiny
Return10Weakness ExposureConcentrated CardExposed Darkness
Checkmate10Piercing StrikeConc DarknessDeadline
Scratch Dealer10Weakness ExposureWeak Point AttackSafety Device
Stream of Edge7Acceleration StreamDark EdgeN/A

In terms of Engravings, here are the most important options:

  • Emperor’s Edict (1)
  • Grudge (3)
  • All-Out Attack (3)
  • Adrenaline (2)
  • Raid Captain (3)

So, that’s the best Arcanist guides in Lost Ark, whether you’re looking to play PvE or PvP. Looking to master all of Arkesia’s heroes? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:

Artillerist | DeadeyeGunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Glavier | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer

