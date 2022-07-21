Best Lost Ark Arcanist builds: Best skills and Engravings for PVP & PVE

Alex Garton . 57 minutes ago

Looking for the best builds to run on the Arcanist in Lost Ark? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate your enemies in both the PvP and PvE settings.

Every fantasy MMORPG has to have a spellcaster class that fits the typical mage archetype and luckily, Lost Ark’s Sorceress fills this role perfectly.

However, for those looking for an alternative spin on the classic wizard, the Arcanist advanced class that arrived on the July 20 update may be a better option.

Instead of dishing out damage from afar, the Arcanist prefers to get up close and personal with their opponents, bursting down enemies with special cards imbued with magic.

Of course, to get the most out of this class, you’ll need a top-tier set of builds and thankfully we’ve got all the answers here for you. So, without further ado, here are the best builds for the Arcanist in Lost Ark both PvP and PvP play.

Bard, Sorceress, or Arcanist?

There are a set of fundamental differences between the Bard, Sorceress, and Arcanist Advanced Classes. While the Arcanist focuses on burst damage at a relatively close range, the Bard relies more on healing spells to keep her allies topped up, and finally, the Sorceress deals high levels of burst and AoE damage from afar.

Focusing on burst damage, the Arcanist is a mage assassin with high mobility and a set of deadly abilities.

While the Arcanist does have a relatively high skill cap and can be extremely difficult to use effectively depending on your build, you’ll reap the rewards if you’re willing to put in the practice.

So if you prefer a mage with short cooldowns and you’re not afraid of getting into the thick of the action, this could be the perfect class for you.

Smilegate RPG The Arcanist is capable of dealing massive burst damage.

Best PvE build and Engravings

The world of Arkesia is filled with powerful bosses and enemies that are looking to take you down at the first opportunity.

Luckily, the Arcanist is equipped with the tools to deal with any opponents, but you’ll need a top-tier PvE to build to maximize the classes’ strength

Skill Skill Level Rune I Rune II Rune III Celestial Rain 10 Vital Point Hit Enhanced Strike Weak Point Detection Serendipity 10 Piercing Strike Lucky Blow Intended Luck Secret Garden 10 Vital Point Hit Perfect Secret Secret Chance Call of Destiny 10 Nimble Movement Quick Draw Chain Attack Return 10 Weakness Exposure Concentrated Card Exposed Darkness Spiral Edge 10 Mind Enhancement Ruthless Shot Quick Pace Scratch Dealer 10 Excellent Mobility Weak Point Attack Safety Device Quadra Accelerate 7 Nimble Movement Card Draw N/A

In terms of Engravings, here are the most important options:

Empress’ Mind (1)

Grudge (3)

Barricade (3)

Hit Master (3)

Cursed Doll (3)

Best PvP build and Engravings

Monsters and creatures are all well and good, but what if you want to take down other players with the Arcanist in PvP?

In order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need:

Skill Skill Level Rune I Rune II Rune III Celestial Rain 10 Vital Point Hit Enhanced Strike Weak Point Detection Evoke 10 Quick Draw Conc Magick Circle Overlap Magick Circle Dark Resurrection 10 Piercing Strike Intense Card Furious Blow Call of Destiny 10 Mind Enhancement Quick Draw Concentration of Destiny Return 10 Weakness Exposure Concentrated Card Exposed Darkness Checkmate 10 Piercing Strike Conc Darkness Deadline Scratch Dealer 10 Weakness Exposure Weak Point Attack Safety Device Stream of Edge 7 Acceleration Stream Dark Edge N/A

In terms of Engravings, here are the most important options:

Emperor’s Edict (1)

Grudge (3)

All-Out Attack (3)

Adrenaline (2)

Raid Captain (3)

So, that’s the best Arcanist guides in Lost Ark, whether you’re looking to play PvE or PvP. Looking to master all of Arkesia’s heroes? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:

