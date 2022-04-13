All Lost Ark Adventure islands: From Oblivion Isle to Drumbeat Island

Lost Ark’s map features several islands for you to visit, and Adventure islands are one of the many endgame activities that you can do after hitting Level 50. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about them.

Lost Ark features two primary types of islands for you to explore: static islands and time-limited islands. Adventure islands are classified as the latter, as they only appear at random periods throughout the day.

There are plenty of resources such as Island Tokens and Mokoko Seeds that you can receive by completing co-op quests on Adventure islands. Having said that, it is important for you to know about them before beginning to sail on a quest in the game. Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know.

How to sail in Lost Ark?

You can unlock the sailing feature in Lost Ark after completing the Set Sail quest in the game’s main campaign. This quest will teach you the basic mechanics of sailing and also give you your first boat. However, you should note that you will need to be level 30 or higher to unlock this feature.

Additionally, there are eight unique boats for you to choose from – each of them offering its own perks and benefits. You can also upgrade these boats to further enhance their performance.

What are Adventure Islands in Lost Ark?

Adventure Islands are time-limited islands that spawn in the ocean at random times. However, you can detect these islands by using Procyon’s Compass (the tiny compass icon located below your mini-map).

Below is a list of all the possible rewards you can receive by completing the co-op quests that these islands have to offer:

Island Tokens (Chance of dropping this item depends on RNG after defeating the Island boss)

Gold, Silver, Pirate Coins, and various other in-game currencies

Uncommon – Legendary Card Packs

Soul Leaves

High Seas Coin Chests

Providence Stones

Courage

Tournament Entrance Certificates

Mokoko Seeds

Blood Shards

Various mounts like the Red Mane Wolf

All Adventure islands in Lost Ark: From Drumbeat to Opportunity Isle

Lost Ark features plenty of time-limited islands, however, not all of them are Adventure islands. Below we’ve gathered a list of the 12 currently known Adventure islands in the game to help you out:

Asura Island

Drumbeat Island

Forpe Island

Harmony Island

Lagoon Island

Lush Reed Island

Monte Island

Oblivion Isle

Opportunity Isle

Phantomwing Isle

Snowpang Island

Volare Island

So there you have it – that’s all for our guide on all Adventure Islands in Lost Ark.

