Roblox Blox Fruit Map: Islands, Locations & more

Blox Fruits is a Roblox world that offers lots of swashbuckling exploration and blocky fun. However, it can be hard to know where you’re going without an effective Blox Fruit Map.

Not only does Blox Fruit in Roblox offer some fun codes to spice up the gameplay, but it also lets players live out their pirate adventures in typical Roblox style. The game is comprised of various islands each with its own NPCs and fun areas to explore.

Although knowing where to go and when you can access each region of the Roblox Blox Fruits map can be complicated for new players. Here’s every location and at what level you can visit in the game – all in one place. We’ll also divide the Blox Fruit map into the three different seas you’ll sail across on your blocky voyage.

Roblox / mygame43 Blox Fruits is a Roblox adventure where you play as a pirate!

The First Sea (Old World) locations

The Starting Sea (or ‘Old World’ to some) features 13 different main areas to visit. Here’s at what level you can start your exploration and how to get there:

Starter Marine/ Pirate Island

Level Entry Requirements: Any

You’ll begin here when the game starts.

Jungle

Entry Requirements: Level 15

Head northeast from the Starter Island dock area.

Pirate Village

Entry Requirements: Level 30

Head northeast from the Jungle dock area – just like last time.

Desert

Entry Requirements: Level 60

Head east from the Pirate Village dock area.

Middle Island

Entry Requirements: Level 100

Sail across from Starter Island – it’s positioned directly opposite it.

Frozen Village

Entry Requirements: Level 90

Head north from the Starting Island to the middle of the region.

Marine Fortress

Entry Requirements: Level 120

Head north from the Frozen Village dock area.

Skylands

Entry Requirements: Level 150 to 200, other unlockable areas can be accessed at Level 450

Unlock and use the flying spell to access the Skylands and use to it to reach the floating island in the middle part of the map.

Prison

Entry Requirements: Level 190

Head west from the Frozen Village Dock area.

Colosseum

Entry Requirements: Level 225

Head east from the Frozen Village Dock area.

Magma Village

Entry Requirements: Level 300

Fly to the floating island located behind the Marine Fortress area.

Underwater City

Entry Requirements: Level 374

Head south from the Frozen Village Dock area towards to edge of the map.

Fountain City

Entry Requirements: Level 625

Located on the Floating island, behind the Colosseum.

Roblox / mygame43 The Roblox map contains lots of islands to explore.

Second Sea locations

The Second Sea (or ‘New World’ to some) features 10 different main areas to visit. Here’s at what level you can start your exploration and how to get there.

Remember, you’ll need to be at least level 700 before you can access the Second Sea of the Blox Fruits map:

Kingdom of Rose

Entry Requirements: Level 700

This is the Starting Island when you arrive at the Second Sea.

Usoap’s Island

Entry Requirements: Level 700

Located behind the Kingdom of Rose area.

Green Zone

Entry Requirements: Level 875

Head northwest from the Kingdom of Roses dock area.

Graveyard

Entry Requirements: Level 950

Head west from the Kingdom of Roses dock area.

Snow Mountain

Entry Requirements: Level 1000

Head north from the Kingdom of Roses dock area.

Hot and Cold

Entry Requirements: Level 1100

Head north from the Graveyard dock area.

Cursed Ship

Entry Requirements: Level 1000

Opposite the Graveyard area on the west part of the map.

Ice Castle

Entry Requirements: Level 1350

Head north from the Dark Arena area.

Forgotten Island

Entry Requirements: Level 1425

Head north from the Green Zone dock area.

Dark Arena

Entry Requirements: Level 1000

Head northeast from the Kingdom of Roses dock area.

Roblox / mygame43 Blox Fruits is classic Roblox, but it can be hard to know where you’re going without a map.

Third Sea locations

The Third Sea features 7 different main areas to visit. Here’s at what level you can start your exploration and how to get there.

Remember, you’ll need to be at least level 1500 before you can access the Third Sea of the Blox Fruits map:

Port Town

Entry Requirements: Level 1500

You’ll arrive here as the Starting Island for the Third Sea.

Hydra Island

Entry Requirements: Level 1575

Head northeast from Port Town Dock area.

Great Tree

Entry Requirements: Level 1700

Opposite Hydra Island. Can be seen from the Hydra Island dock area.

Floating Turtle

Entry Requirements: Level 1775

Located north of the western part of the Great Tree area.

Castle on the Sea

Entry Requirements: Any

Head northwest from the Port Town Dock area.

Haunted Castle

Entry Requirements: Level 1975

Head north from the Castle at the Sea Dock area.

Sea of Treats

Entry Requirements: Level 2075

Head north from the Great Tree Dock area.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Blox Fruits map! Be sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes.

