Roblox Blox Fruit Map: Islands, Locations & more

Blox Fruits is a Roblox world that offers lots of swashbuckling exploration and blocky fun. However, it can be hard to know where you’re going without an effective Blox Fruit Map.
Not only does Blox Fruit in Roblox offer some fun codes to spice up the gameplay, but it also lets players live out their pirate adventures in typical Roblox style. The game is comprised of various islands each with its own NPCs and fun areas to explore.
Although knowing where to go and when you can access each region of the Roblox Blox Fruits map can be complicated for new players. Here’s every location and at what level you can visit in the game – all in one place. We’ll also divide the Blox Fruit map into the three different seas you’ll sail across on your blocky voyage.
Contents
The First Sea (Old World) locations
The Starting Sea (or ‘Old World’ to some) features 13 different main areas to visit. Here’s at what level you can start your exploration and how to get there:
Starter Marine/ Pirate Island
Level Entry Requirements: Any
You’ll begin here when the game starts.
Jungle
Entry Requirements: Level 15
Head northeast from the Starter Island dock area.
Pirate Village
Entry Requirements: Level 30
Head northeast from the Jungle dock area – just like last time.
Desert
Entry Requirements: Level 60
Head east from the Pirate Village dock area.
Middle Island
Entry Requirements: Level 100
Sail across from Starter Island – it’s positioned directly opposite it.
Frozen Village
Entry Requirements: Level 90
Head north from the Starting Island to the middle of the region.
Marine Fortress
Entry Requirements: Level 120
Head north from the Frozen Village dock area.
Skylands
Entry Requirements: Level 150 to 200, other unlockable areas can be accessed at Level 450
Unlock and use the flying spell to access the Skylands and use to it to reach the floating island in the middle part of the map.
Prison
Entry Requirements: Level 190
Head west from the Frozen Village Dock area.
Colosseum
Entry Requirements: Level 225
Head east from the Frozen Village Dock area.
Magma Village
Entry Requirements: Level 300
Fly to the floating island located behind the Marine Fortress area.
Underwater City
Entry Requirements: Level 374
Head south from the Frozen Village Dock area towards to edge of the map.
Fountain City
Entry Requirements: Level 625
Located on the Floating island, behind the Colosseum.
Second Sea locations
The Second Sea (or ‘New World’ to some) features 10 different main areas to visit. Here’s at what level you can start your exploration and how to get there.
Remember, you’ll need to be at least level 700 before you can access the Second Sea of the Blox Fruits map:
Kingdom of Rose
Entry Requirements: Level 700
This is the Starting Island when you arrive at the Second Sea.
Usoap’s Island
Entry Requirements: Level 700
Located behind the Kingdom of Rose area.
Green Zone
Entry Requirements: Level 875
Head northwest from the Kingdom of Roses dock area.
Graveyard
Entry Requirements: Level 950
Head west from the Kingdom of Roses dock area.
Snow Mountain
Entry Requirements: Level 1000
Head north from the Kingdom of Roses dock area.
Hot and Cold
Entry Requirements: Level 1100
Head north from the Graveyard dock area.
Cursed Ship
Entry Requirements: Level 1000
Opposite the Graveyard area on the west part of the map.
Ice Castle
Entry Requirements: Level 1350
Head north from the Dark Arena area.
Forgotten Island
Entry Requirements: Level 1425
Head north from the Green Zone dock area.
Dark Arena
Entry Requirements: Level 1000
Head northeast from the Kingdom of Roses dock area.
Third Sea locations
The Third Sea features 7 different main areas to visit. Here’s at what level you can start your exploration and how to get there.
Remember, you’ll need to be at least level 1500 before you can access the Third Sea of the Blox Fruits map:
Port Town
Entry Requirements: Level 1500
You’ll arrive here as the Starting Island for the Third Sea.
Hydra Island
Entry Requirements: Level 1575
Head northeast from Port Town Dock area.
Great Tree
Entry Requirements: Level 1700
Opposite Hydra Island. Can be seen from the Hydra Island dock area.
Floating Turtle
Entry Requirements: Level 1775
Located north of the western part of the Great Tree area.
Castle on the Sea
Entry Requirements: Any
Head northwest from the Port Town Dock area.
Haunted Castle
Entry Requirements: Level 1975
Head north from the Castle at the Sea Dock area.
Sea of Treats
Entry Requirements: Level 2075
Head north from the Great Tree Dock area.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Blox Fruits map! Be sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes.
For more Roblox tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:
The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | MTG Arena codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | All Star Tower Defense codes