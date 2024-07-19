Where to find Treasure Maps in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

A pirate’s true calling in Fortnite Cursed Sails is to snag Treasured Maps and find the buried treasure. If you’re looking for one, we’ve got you covered with this guide.

With the arrival of the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed event in Fortnite, the game shifts from its usual apocalypse theme to welcome Jack Sparrow, his ship glider, and the iconic Flint-Knock Pistol. While these items match the pirate theme, the unvaulted Buried Treasure maps fit it even better.

Fortnite has unvaulted the Buried Treasure maps from Season 9 to take the Cursed Sails Pirates of the Caribbean event to the next level.

How to get Buried Treasure Maps in Fortnite

Epic Games/Dexerto

You can find Buried Treasure maps on the floor or inside regular yellow and gold chests during the Cursed Sails event. Alternatively, you can purchase Buried Treasure maps from any Pirates of the Caribbean NPCs for 300 Gold.

Here are all the NPCs that sell this item:

Jack Sparrow: Located south of Grand Glacier, right in front of the docked ship.

Located south of Grand Glacier, right in front of the docked ship. Elizabeth Swann: Located in Pleasant Piazza.

Located in Pleasant Piazza. Captain Barbossa : Located in Shipwreck Shallows.

: Located in Shipwreck Shallows. Davey Jones: Located in The Underworld.

Each NPC has only one Buried Treasure map in store, so if someone else snags it first, your only choice is to look for it inside chests.

How to use Treasure Maps in Fortnite

Fortnite

To use a Buried Treasure map in Fortnite, equip it and follow the light blue arrow pointing to a red X on the ground. Take out your pickaxe and dig to unearth a Mythic Pirates of the Caribbean treasure chest.

Inside these chests, you can find items like the Flint-Knock Pistol, the Ship in a Bottle mythic, and gold.

That’s all you need to know about where to find Buried Treasure maps in Fortnite and how to use them. If you’re looking for more loot, check out our guide on where to find the Ship in a Bottle mythic and Pirate Cannon items.