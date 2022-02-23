How to get to Tranquil Isle in Lost Ark: Location, Island Token & Hidden quest

The Tranquil Isle is the site of numerous different quests (including a hidden one) in Lost Ark, but just how to you get to it and unlock boundless rewards?

Lost Ark‘s spectacular world of Arkesia is made up of multiple continents, city states, and islands that your character is tasked with exploring throughout the extensive end game.

As you take to the high seas to fight Ghost Ships and fill your treasure trove with Pirate Coins, you may be looking to venture out to the Tranquil Isle, a mysterious location nestled amid the waves.

But just how do you unlock this ominous new area, and what quests (and more importantly, rewards) are on offer for doing so? Here’s a rundown of how to get to the Tranquil Isle in Lost Ark.

How to get to the Tranquil Isle in Lost Ark

The Tranquil Isle is just off the coast of South Vern, with the closest marina being the Sea Ripple Support Ship.

If setting sail from the mainland:

Travel to Black Cave Marina Sail north west Pass the Cradle of the Sea The Tranquil Isle will be on your right

Lost Ark: Tranquil Isle Island Token

Why visit all of Arkesia’s island shores if you’re not going to collect Island Tokens? Each of these elusive items grant your character swathes of bonuses, so it’s worth taking down the terrors to try and net them all.

The Tranquil Isle Token drops at random from the Specter Lord, one of the bosses that will appear following the completion of the Great Discovery quest.

Players will need to play the Requiem of Twilight in the middle of the arena near the twisted tree while their fellows keep the monsters at bay. Defeating this ghostly foe will net you the Island Token, but it may take a few goes given the RNG nature of the item.

Quests & Rewards

As mentioned earlier, you’ll need to complete a few quests in order to start your battle against the Specter Lord. There are two quests available on the island (the main quest and a hidden quest), which grant players the following rewards:

Quest Staring NPC Rewards Great Discovery Priest Dirus Requiem of Twilight song 5,000 Silver Message from the Dead Gravestone on the eastern side of the island Vitality Increase Potion 10,000 Silver

So that’s everything you need to know about the Tranquil Isle in Lost Ark; from its location to how to collect its Island Token.

