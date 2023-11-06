Where to find Hidden Gnomes on Fortnite OG map

Gnomes are back on the island in Fortnite Season OG, along with the return of the original Chapter 1 map. Discovering these hidden Gnomes on the island is a great way to rack up some serious XP. Here’s a guide to help you find them all.

Fortnite Season OG reintroduces the game’s original Chapter 1 island, and players are rejoicing in the rush of nostalgia as they revisit their early experiences with the game. With streamers like Ninja attracting over 117,000 viewers to a single stream, the popular Battle Royale game has reclaimed its place at the top of the peak player and Twitch viewership charts.

Iconic POIs, weapons, and quests are all making a comeback this season, giving players additional opportunities to earn XP and level up their OG pass. You can level up more quickly, for example, if you find the hidden Gnomes that are scattered about the island that give you some serious XP.

Here’s where you can find them all on the Fortnite Season OG map.

All Hidden Gnomes locations in Fortnite Season OG

In the latest Fortnite Season OG, there are a total of 10 Gnomes that are hidden in secret spots on the map. Upon finding each one, you can gain 20,000 XP which then amounts to a total of 200,000 XP if you’ve found them all.

Here’s a map by FortniteGG that shows all the hidden Gnomes locations on the current Season OG island:

Fortnite.GG All Gnome locations on Season OG map.

As marked in red circles on the image above, Gnomes can be found across major named locations on the island. Simply head over to any of the marked locations and interact when you come across a Gnome. As soon as you do that, you’ll be rewarded 20,000 XP.

While you do so, you’ll also be able to spot plenty of Easter eggs that might remind you of the OG days of Fortnite.

So there you have it – where to find Hidden Gnomes in Fortnite.

