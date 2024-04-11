Best LEGO Speed Champions sets: Ferrari, Lamborghini & more

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Speed Champions sets of all time, and where you can buy each of them.

Over the years, LEGO has produced an array of great LEGO Speed Champions models. There are kits taking inspiration from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, Ford, and many more. However, only a few can be considered the best of all time.

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Speed Champions sets ever created and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO Speed Champions F14 T & Scuderia Ferrari Truck — 75913

LEGO

This LEGO Speed Champions set is a sure-fire must-have for Ferrari fans. Each of this kit’s vibrant red pieces clicks together to create not only a replica of a Ferrari F1 race car, but also a brick-built version of the Maranello-based F1 outfit’s truck.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Ferrari racer is based on the F14 T, which was driven by Fernando Alonso and Kimi Räikkönen during the 2014 season. The model features a driver’s cockpit for a minifigure, a duo of interchangeable noses, and a couple of spare wheels. The LEGO-reimagined F14 T measures one inch tall, two inches wide, and five inches long.

Article continues after ad

The Scuderia Ferrari truck model’s cockpit is fitted with seats for two minifigures, while the detachable trailer’s roof and sides open up to reveal the interior. The truck is also equipped with a rear hatch, which doubles as a ramp for when you want to stow away the F1 car, for storage when not on display, or when you’re not busy playing with it. The truck measures four inches tall, three inches wide, and 16 inches long.

Article continues after ad

However, these aren’t the only vehicles included in this kit. A small-scale scooter is also present.

The set ships with minifigures of an F1 driver, a truck driver, and a quartet of crew members. An array of accessories, such as a power drill, an assortment of wrenches, and a hammer, are included, allowing you to immerse yourself into the 884-piece scene, which will look great on display.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions F14 T & Scuderia Ferrari Truck

Following a lifespan of 20 months, this kit was retired in 2016. However, like the discontinued LEGO Creator Expert Ferrari F40, it’s still available at Amazon. Be prepared to pay a premium, though. This set’s pre-retirement price of $99.99 has increased by around 250%.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

2. LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team — 75883

LEGO

With this set, Mercedes F1 fans can immerse themselves into race day. Clicking together each of this set’s 941 bricks to replicate scenes from the 2016 F1 season when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg piloted the F1 team’s W07 racer.

In addition to the W07 replicas, each of which measures two inches tall, one inch wide, and seven inches long, the kit includes all the necessary items for you to immerse yourself in an F1 race. There is a pit garage, pit wall, hairpin corner, corner barrier, and a grandstand. All of the latter come with neat accessory elements.

The set includes eight minifigures. There are two F1 drivers, a team manager, two engineers, a camera operator, a supporter, and a hot-dog vendor.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Retired in 2018, this kit was available for only 22 months since its release. However, there are still a few fresh examples available at Amazon. It’s become pricey, though, with its original price of $99.99 having increased by around 300%.

Article continues after ad

3. LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari Ultimate Garage — 75889

LEGO

This 841-piece set comprises not one, not two, but a trio of Ferrari replicas. These include the Ferrari 312 T4 with which Jody Scheckter claimed the F1 Driver’s Championship in 1979, a Ferrari 488 GTE racer, and the sought-after Ferrari 250 GTO. Each car measures one inch tall, two inches wide, and six inches long.

However, there is much more to this retired kit. There is also a workshop, with an adjustable ramp, a racetrack section, and a museum, which features a trophy cabinet and three model-car elements. A range of accessories are also included.

Article continues after ad

The set includes seven minifigures. There are drivers for each vehicle, a race mechanic, a race marshal, and two visitors.

4. LEGO Speed Champions Ford GT Heritage Edition and Bronco R — 76905

LEGO

This two-model, 660-piece kit comprises a brick-built version of the new-generation Bronco (in high-performance R format, no less) and a LEGO replica of the Ford GT in Heritage Edition guise. It’s a must-have set for Ford fans.

Article continues after ad

Although not as intricate as the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT, which is one of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults, the small-scale model still looks spectacular, especially considering its heritage-inspired paintwork. It measures one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches in length.

Article continues after ad

The Bronco R replica was designed for role-playing desert racing, with this model sitting on chunky tires and featuring the appropriate livery. It measures three inches tall and wide, and seven-and-a-half inches long.

A duo of minifigures, dressed in racing suits, are included. Helmets are also present. The set was designed for kids aged eight and up.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Ford GT Heritage Edition and Bronco R

This LEGO Speed Champions set was officially available in 2021 before it was retired in 2022. However, although discontinued, a few new examples are still in stock at Amazon. However, you’d have to be prepared to pay a premium of around 70% on top of its original price of $49.99.

Article continues after ad

5. LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One — 76909

LEGO

Comprising 564 pieces, this set is a must-have for Mercedes-AMG fans, with the kit featuring replicas of the brand’s W12 F1 car and illustrious Project One hypercar, both of which, however small in scale, are equipped with authentic design elements. As such, these models will look great in your LEGO Speed Champions collection. Two minifigures are included.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One

You can grab this kit from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. You can expect to pay $34.99 for this set, which is one of the LEGO Speed Champions sets retiring in 2024.

6. LEGO Speed Champions 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI John Cooper Works Buggy — 75894

LEGO

Featuring a classic Mini Cooper S Rally car from the late 1960s and the more contemporary MINI John Cooper Works Buggy, this set is sure to provide petrolheads with an entertaining playing experience as they pit these two replicas against each other in a race.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the building experience, which you can share with fellow car enthusiasts, will be equally entertaining, with this kit comprising 481 bricks. However, the latter doesn’t only make up the two model cars, there’s also a pitstop station, with a car jack a mechanic’s creeper, and an assortment of neat elements. Accessories are also present.

A quartet of minifigures is included. These are drivers for both models, a mechanic, and a race marshal.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI John Cooper Works Buggy

Although discontinued in 2020 following a lifespan of nearly two years, this retired kit is still in stock at Amazon. It’s increased in price, though, with its original asking price having increased by 70%.

Article continues after ad

7. LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 911 RSR and 911 Turbo 3.0 — 75888

LEGO

Although LEGO once offered a LEGO Speed Champions set comprising only a replica of Porsche’s illustrious 911 Turbo 3.0, this LEGO Speed Champions set was the one to get (while it was still officially available, that is).

Retired in 2019, this kit features not only a small-scale LEGO Porsche 911 Turbo but also the German marque’s race-ready 911 RSR. Both models measure one inch tall and two inches wide, while the latter was one inch longer (at six inches) than the former.

In addition to the duo of Porsches, the set also includes a pit wall, replete with an adjustable race-position board, checkered-flag element, a fence, and a curb. Three minifigures are included.

Article continues after ad

8. LEGO Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T — 76912

LEGO

A spectacular, small-scale recreation of Dominic Toretto’s Dodge Charger R/T from Fast & Furious, this kit is a must-have for fans of the Fast franchise and petrolheads alike.

Article continues after ad

The 345-piece model features authentic detailing, such as a hood scoop and molded inserts for the rims. In addition, a nitrous bottle can be found inside the cabin. In addition, a minifigure of Dom is included. The completed replica measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T

This kit was one of the LEGO Speed Champions sets that retired in 2023, this model is still available at Amazon and Walmart. Its original price of $34.99 has increased, though. You can expect to now pay around 17% more for this kit.

Article continues after ad

9. LEGO Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car — 76920

LEGO

One of the new LEGO Speed Champions sets, the Mustang Dark Horse-based LEGO model features an array of detailing reminiscent of the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 Mustang ever created by Ford.

The one-and-a-half-inch tall, two-and-a-half-inch wide, and six-inch long model is finished in the Blue Oval brand’s signature blue hue. The set comprises 344 pieces.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car

You can grab this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. You can expect to pay $26.99 for this kit.

Article continues after ad

10. LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) — 76917

LEGO

A stunning replica of the R34-generation Skyline GT-R driven by Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Connor in 2 Fast 2 Furious, this kit remains true to the original movie car.

Article continues after ad

The silver-colored exterior is complemented by the signature blue racing stripes on the nose and side decals. The large rear wing and exhaust pipe are also present and correct. The interior features several neat details, such as a nitro fuel canister. As a neat addition, the set also comes with a minifigure of Brian O’Connor.

The completed build measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long. The replica is made up of 319 bricks.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)

You can purchase this model from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit is originally priced at $24.99.

11. LEGO Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 — 76911

LEGO

A worthy addition to any LEGO Speed Champions collection, this replica of 007’s Aston Martin DB5, although small in scale, looks great, with each of its 298 pieces clicking together to create an accurate recreation of the Bond’s ride. A minifigure of the latter is included.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The completed model measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5

Although retired in 2023, you can still grab this kit from Amazon and Walmart. In addition, in contrast to some other discontinued sets, this model’s original price of $34.99 has decreased. You can now expect to pay around 40% less for this set.

12. LEGO Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari 512 M — 76906

LEGO

Tifosi will adore this LEGO Ferrari, with this accurate replica of this Prancing Horse race car. The kit comprises 291 bricks, most of which are finished in vibrant red, as it should be for a Ferrari racer. The latter hue is contrasted by gold-colored wheels and white aero elements and decals.

Article continues after ad

The completed build measures one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long. A minifigure of a Ferrari racing driver is included.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari 512 M

You can acquire this set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. The kit is originally priced at $19.99.

13. LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach — 76908

LEGO

A sought-after Raging Bull, LEGO’s replica of the Lamborghini Countach is a must-have for Lamborghini and classic-car fans alike. This small-scale model accurately recreates the sharp styling of the original model, while the design also incorporates a large rear wing and four exhaust pipes.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach

You can purchase the LEGO-reimagined Countach at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set is originally priced at $19.99.

Article continues after ad

If you consider yourself a petrolhead and a LEGO Speed Champions collector, each of these kits deserves a spot in your collection. Not only will each provide an enjoyable building experience while you assemble your favorite car in LEGO format, but, when completed, they will look great on display.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.