All F1 24 Driver Ratings: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, more

The official F1 24 Driver Ratings have been revealed for all 20 racers on this year’s grid. Here’s how the best drivers in the world stack up against each other.

Just like in real life, F1 24 features the 20 best drivers in the world, all aiming to win themselves a championship. Unlike real life, it’s possible to rank them by overall and rating, just like other sports games like EA FC and NBA 2K have been doing for years.

That’s exactly what developer Codemasters has done in F1 24, giving all twenty drivers an official rating that reflects their real-world ability. This rating is calculated by averaging out a range of other stats based on their time in Formula 1.

Article continues after ad

Driver ratings are always a hot talking point, with fans interested in who ranks where. Here are the official driver ratings and stats for all 20 drivers in F1 24.

Contents

F1 24 Official Driver Ratings

EA Following his third consecutive championship, Max Verstappen is the highest-rated driver in F1 24.

This year’s game ranks the drivers, giving them all an official rating. These driver ratings are calculated by averaging out the driver stats and indicate who Codemasters believe are the best drivers in Formula 1.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the official F1 24 Driver Ratings (scored out of 100) for every one of the twenty active drivers on the grid:

Max Verstappen: 95

Fernando Alonso: 91

Carlos Sainz: 89

Lewis Hamilton: 88

Charles Leclerc: 88

Lando Norris: 88

Sergio Perez: 87

George Russell: 86

Alexander Albon: 84

Pierre Gasly: 84

Oscar Piastri: 83

Esteban Ocon: 82

Daniel Ricciardo: 82

Niko Hulkenberg: 81

Valtteri Bottas: 81

Zhou Guanyu: 80

Yuki Tsonoda: 80

Lance Stroll: 80

Kevin Magnussen: 79

Logan Sargeant: 70

F1 24 Official Driver Stats

In addition to overall ratings, this year’s Formula 1 game has assigned driver stats to the official F1 24 grid. These reflect each driver’s ability, strengths, and weaknesses.

Article continues after ad

These are the five driver stats that drivers are ranked on, and what each of them means:

Experience: How long a driver has been racing, and how much success they’ve had in their career.

How long a driver has been racing, and how much success they’ve had in their career. Racecraft: How good a driver is at working their way up the field and finishing higher than where they qualified.

How good a driver is at working their way up the field and finishing higher than where they qualified. Awareness: How clean a driver is, and how good they are at avoiding incidents and careless errors.

How clean a driver is, and how good they are at avoiding incidents and careless errors. Pace: How fast a driver is, based on their overall speed and performance in both races and qualifying.

Here are the stats for all 20 drivers in F1 24:

Driver Team Rating Experience Racecraft Awareness Pace Max Verstappen Red Bull 95 85 98 94 96 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 91 99 94 81 91 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 89 97 90 92 87 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 88 78 91 90 89 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 88 78 89 85 90 Lando Norris McLaren 88 85 93 89 88 Sergio Perez Red Bull 87 91 93 79 85 George Russell Mercedes 86 78 87 84 88 Alexander Albon Williams 84 77 83 79 87 Pierre Gasly Alpine 84 79 85 78 85 Oscar Piastri Mclaren 83 62 85 81 86 Esteban Ocon Alpine 82 79 83 80 83 Daniel Ricciardo RB Racing 82 85 82 85 81 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 81 89 81 85 82 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 81 88 72 97 83 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber 80 72 74 77 86 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 80 68 78 82 83 Yuki Tsunoda RB Racing 80 82 75 79 82 Kevin Magnussen Haas 79 80 83 79 79 Logan Sargeant Williams 70 62 68 75 72

That’s all for the Driver Ratings and Driver Stats in F1 24. For more Formula 1 guides, check out the full track list, car liveries, and which editions you can buy. If you’re more interested in the technical side of things, both the game’s system requirements and the game engine used are now known.