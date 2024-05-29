All F1 24 Driver Ratings: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, more

All F1 24 Driver Ratings: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, moreEA
The official F1 24 Driver Ratings have been revealed for all 20 racers on this year’s grid. Here’s how the best drivers in the world stack up against each other.
Just like in real life, F1 24 features the 20 best drivers in the world, all aiming to win themselves a championship. Unlike real life, it’s possible to rank them by overall and rating, just like other sports games like EA FC and NBA 2K have been doing for years.
That’s exactly what developer Codemasters has done in F1 24, giving all twenty drivers an official rating that reflects their real-world ability. This rating is calculated by averaging out a range of other stats based on their time in Formula 1.
Driver ratings are always a hot talking point, with fans interested in who ranks where. Here are the official driver ratings and stats for all 20 drivers in F1 24.
F1 24 Official Driver Ratings
This year’s game ranks the drivers, giving them all an official rating. These driver ratings are calculated by averaging out the driver stats and indicate who Codemasters believe are the best drivers in Formula 1.
Here are all the official F1 24 Driver Ratings (scored out of 100) for every one of the twenty active drivers on the grid:
- Max Verstappen: 95
- Fernando Alonso: 91
- Carlos Sainz: 89
- Lewis Hamilton: 88
- Charles Leclerc: 88
- Lando Norris: 88
- Sergio Perez: 87
- George Russell: 86
- Alexander Albon: 84
- Pierre Gasly: 84
- Oscar Piastri: 83
- Esteban Ocon: 82
- Daniel Ricciardo: 82
- Niko Hulkenberg: 81
- Valtteri Bottas: 81
- Zhou Guanyu: 80
- Yuki Tsonoda: 80
- Lance Stroll: 80
- Kevin Magnussen: 79
- Logan Sargeant: 70
F1 24 Official Driver Stats
In addition to overall ratings, this year’s Formula 1 game has assigned driver stats to the official F1 24 grid. These reflect each driver’s ability, strengths, and weaknesses.
These are the five driver stats that drivers are ranked on, and what each of them means:
- Experience: How long a driver has been racing, and how much success they’ve had in their career.
- Racecraft: How good a driver is at working their way up the field and finishing higher than where they qualified.
- Awareness: How clean a driver is, and how good they are at avoiding incidents and careless errors.
- Pace: How fast a driver is, based on their overall speed and performance in both races and qualifying.
Here are the stats for all 20 drivers in F1 24:
|Driver
|Team
|Rating
|Experience
|Racecraft
|Awareness
|Pace
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|95
|85
|98
|94
|96
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|91
|99
|94
|81
|91
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|89
|97
|90
|92
|87
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|88
|78
|91
|90
|89
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|88
|78
|89
|85
|90
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|88
|85
|93
|89
|88
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|87
|91
|93
|79
|85
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|86
|78
|87
|84
|88
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|84
|77
|83
|79
|87
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|84
|79
|85
|78
|85
|Oscar Piastri
|Mclaren
|83
|62
|85
|81
|86
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|82
|79
|83
|80
|83
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Racing
|82
|85
|82
|85
|81
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|81
|89
|81
|85
|82
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|81
|88
|72
|97
|83
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber
|80
|72
|74
|77
|86
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|80
|68
|78
|82
|83
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB Racing
|80
|82
|75
|79
|82
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|79
|80
|83
|79
|79
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|70
|62
|68
|75
|72
That's all for the Driver Ratings and Driver Stats in F1 24.