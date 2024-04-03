Best LEGO Ferrari sets of all time: F1 Racer, F40 & more

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Ferrari sets of all time. Here’s what you can expect, including where you can buy them.

LEGO’s portfolio comprises a range of kits taking inspiration from illustrious motor vehicles. However, there is arguably no car manufacturer as illustrious as the one donning the Prancing Horse badge — Ferrari. Over the years, LEGO has released myriad LEGO Ferrari sets, from the retired LEGO Racers theme to LEGO Technic and LEGO Speed Champions.

However, what LEGO Ferrari sets are the best? We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Ferrari sets ever created by LEGO. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 — 42143

Of all LEGO’s currently available Ferrari replicas, the LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 is hands down the best. It’s stunning, with each of its 3778 pieces clicking together to create an eye-catching replica of the Prancing Horse it is based on.

However, not only is it one of the best LEGO Technic sets that are still on offer, but it sits in the upper echelons of every Ferrari-inspired LEGO model ever created.

Released in 2022, this 1:8 replica of Ferrari’s limited-edition supercar was the fourth model in LEGO’s Technic Ultimate Car Concept series. The completed build measures five-and-a-half inches tall, nine-and-a-half inches wide, and 23 inches long.

Designed in collaboration with the Maranello-based brand, the LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 incorporates myriad true-to-the-original details, such as opening butterfly doors and a removable roof, and functional items. The latter includes a LEGO-reimagined V12 engine, replete with moving pistons, steering, an eight-speed transmission, and suspension.

2. LEGO Racers Ferrari F1 1:9 — 8157

Ferrari’s F1 history is illustrious, with Scuderia Ferrari having claimed myriad Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship titles. However, the last time the Scuderia achieved the former and latter were in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

So, to pay tribute to some of the many golden years Ferrari F1 has enjoyed, LEGO released a 997-piece, 1:9-scale replica of the Prancing Horse’s F1 racer in 2008. Dressed in the Maranello-based firm’s iconic red livery, replete with stickers of its sponsors’ logos, this LEGO Ferrari set looks brilliant.

In addition, it incorporates more traditional LEGO bricks, each of which clicks together to create a model that’s reminiscent of the original. The 20-inch-long replica is dressed in red and sits on a set of black wheels, wrapped in grippy tires. It also features working steering and suspension.

Retired in 2009, this LEGO Ferrari didn’t have an extensive lifespan. It only stretched 11 months. As such, it’s rare, and with rarity comes a price. This collectible model was originally priced at around $90. However, since its retirement, the latter has increased by up to nearly 1000%.

3. LEGO Creator Expert Ferrari F40 — 10248

The Ferrari F40 is one of the most sought-after Ferraris ever created. So, too, is the brick-built version of the Prancing Horse brand’s illustrious 1980s supercar. Released in 2015, LEGO’s replica of the F40 comprises 1158 vibrant red bricks, as it should be (it is a Ferrari, after all).

In addition, like many other LEGO classic cars, such as the discontinued LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen T1 Camper Van, it remains faithful to the original, with classic pop-up headlights, a vented rear hatch, and a brick-built V8 engine. The completed replica measures three inches tall, five inches wide, and 10 inches long.

The LEGO Creator Expert Ferrari F40 was retired in 2017. However, there are still a few fresh examples available at Amazon. You’ll have to prepare yourself to pay up, though. Like many retired sets that are still available, its original price of $99.99 has increased. This set will now set you back 300% more.

4. LEGO Racers Enzo Ferrari 1:10 — 8653

Named for Ferrari’s founder, the Ferrari Enzo was built to celebrate Enzo Ferrari. There’s no arguing that this is a special car. As such, care should be taken when creating a toy replica of this Ferrari masterpiece. LEGO was up to the task and, in 2005, released a spectacular recreation of the Type 140 (as it was internally known).

This detailed LEGO Ferrari, which incorporates LEGO Technic pieces, remains as faithful to the original as was possible at the time of the set’s introduction. Comprising 1360 pieces, each finished in eye-catching red, the completed model is equipped with a range of neat elements.

The latter includes a LEGO-reimagined V12, which, of course, is mounted mid-ships, true-to-the-original wheels, and steering. In addition, the doors can be opened to reveal the interior.

This LEGO Ferrari kit was discontinued in 2006. As such, it wasn’t officially available for that long, with its lifespan stretching only one year and 10 months. As a result, this kit is a rare find. However, there is still stock available at Amazon. You have to be prepared to pay up, though. With rarity comes a premium. This set’s original price of $99.99 has increased by nearly 3000%.

5. LEGO Racers Ferrari F1 Racer 1:10 — 8386

Released in 2004 and retired in 2005, LEGO’s 1:10-scale replica of Ferrari’s V10 F1 competitor was — and still is — a spectacular piece of kit, with LEGO incorporating LEGO Technic pieces to ensure the completed model remains faithful to the original it is based on.

Although comprising only 738 components, which, by today’s standards for a model of its size isn’t that many, it offers Ferrari fans with an immersive building experience. When completed this LEGO Racers set measures 18.5 inches long, which, with its accurate design detailing makes it a great centerpiece.

In addition, you can remove the engine cover to, when viewed from up close, provide you a glimpse of the LEGO-reimagined V10, which features moving pistons. It also sports functional steering.

6. LEGO Racers Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano — 8145

With this Ferrari-inspired kit, LEGO wanted to give Ferrari fans a more stripped-back model that showcases the LEGO-reimagined detailing of the original. As such, this set makes for an eye-catching centerpiece, not only when viewed from afar, but also from up close.

Released in 2007, this 1327-piece, 1:10-scale LEGO Ferrari features a red exterior and beige interior, a color combination adored by Ferrari fans. The 18-inch-long, LEGO Technic-esque, LEGO Racers model is equipped with a front-mounted V12, replete with moving pistons, and a working steering system.

7. LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE ‘AF Corse #51’ — 42125

Dedicated to fans of Scuderia Ferrari, the LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” was released in 2021. The LEGO replica of the Prancing Horse brand’s title-winning endurance racer comprises 1684 pieces, each clicking together to create a spectacular recreation.

This LEGO Ferrari’s red exterior is adorned with stickers resembling those found on the original, and features opening doors, which reveal a detailed interior, and a massive rear wing. A functioning steering wheel, fore and aft suspension, and a LEGO-reimagined V8, which incorporates moving pistons, are also present and correct.

The completed build measures five inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and 19 inches in length. Considering its size and intricate design details, this set makes for a stunning centerpiece.

Following a lifespan of three years, the LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” was discontinued at the start of 2024. However, although not officially available anymore, there are still a few box-fresh examples in stock at Amazon. Its original asking price of $169.99 has increased, though. This LEGO Ferrari will now set you back around 40% more.

