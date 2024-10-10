Best Dragon Ball Sparking Zero mods so far: CJ, Shrek, HUD toggle, & more

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero mods are already insane and we’ve gathered the best ones to try out.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero already boasts a chaotic gameplay with all the movement and controls available in the game. With that in mind, much like other games, you may wonder if it’s possible to spice things up using mods.

Maybe you want a custom fight or to use a character not included in the game. We’ve seen Baldur’s Gate 3 characters being modded into Tekken. So, is a similar thing even possible for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?

Article continues after ad

In this guide, we’ve compiled the best Dragon Ball Sparking Zero mods we’ve found so far.

Best Dragon Ball Sparking Zero mods

Even when the game is still in early access, there are already third-party mods that can be downloaded from Nexus Mods or GameBanana. Many of these mods are purely cosmetic at the time of writing, changing one character to someone else.

Article continues after ad

Though we’ll be sure to keep you updated once more mods are available. Check out the best ones so far below.

Article continues after ad

CJ mod from GTA

CJ being added to nearly every game is not new at this point. What’s surprising, however, is how quickly people managed to cram him into this one. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero hadn’t even left early access before someone managed to make this mod a reality for the game.

The CJ mod is currently one of the mods that has popped off on social media. It essentially replaces Goku’s model with him, so you can see the GTA character perform all sorts of flashy attacks in matches.

Article continues after ad

Shrek on Toppo

bandai namco / Ercuallo Shrek mod in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

Ever wondered what it would look like if swamp ogre Shrek existed in the Dragon Ball universe? Well, the Shrek replacer mod might just be perfect for you. Like the CJ mod, this replaces one of the characters in the game. In this case, it’s Toppo.

Article continues after ad

HUD toggle mod

Dexerto / Bandai Namco The HUD toggle mod is perfect for those who want to take screenshots.

Regardless of which character you play. perhaps you want to take a screenshot of you pulling off an awesome move. The only problem is… the HUD can sometimes ruin the shot. The HUD toggle mod can help fix that issue as it allows you to hide the in-game UI with the press of a button, allowing you to take cleaner screenshots whenever your heart desires.

Article continues after ad

All Items in Shop for 1 Zeni

Dexerto / Bandai Namco Super Shenron can give you more Zeni.

In Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, players can obtain in-game currency Zeni by completing Episode Battles. That said, this can take quite a while, especially if you’re struggling in one particular fight that the community has deemed really hard. The All Items in Shop for 1 Zeni mod is made for those who want a quick and easy way to get their hands on things in the shop without having to go through all that struggle.

Are mods bannable in the game?

Using mods is always tricky in games, and it’s no exception with Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. There’s always a possibility you can get banned if you get caught using mods, especially if they give you a competitive advantage in online play.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Altering third-party files is also very likely against ToS, and with enough reports, it could even leave you banned. On the other hand, cosmetics-only mods look like they have a lot more leeway when it comes to this.