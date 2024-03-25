Jonathan Pryce might be in 3 Body Problem, but his time in Bond is a beloved role — not that he thinks Elliot Carver is a villain.

Tomorrow Never Dies is likely considered a fan favorite in the James Bond franchise, following Pierce Brosnan’s take on the role, preventing villain Elliot Carver from waging a war after being summoned by the Secret Intelligence Service.

It might not seem like it, but the movie has a fair bit in common with Netflix’s new sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, going beyond the tie of Elliot Carver actor Jonathan Pryce.

With all eight episodes of 3 Body Problem now on the streaming platform, Jonathan Pryce has now revealed that his biggest commercial villain might not actually fit the label.

Bond’s Jonathan Pryce doesn’t think Elliot Carver is a villain

Speaking to Dexerto about his role in 3 Body Problem, Jonathan Pryce has revealed that he doesn’t see his Bond character — Elliot Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies — as a villain.

In the 1997 Bond film, Pryce’s character is the main antagonist, known as a media mogul who attempts to provoke a war between the United Kingdom and China to get exclusive broadcasting rights in the latter. Arguably a visionary who is trying to change the world — in some eyes — Carver shares traits with Pryce’s character in 3 Body Problem.

Mike Evans is committed to the San-Ti, intent on helping them flee to Earth, though this is 400 years away.

“I don’t see him as a villain. I mean, villains very often don’t see themselves as villains. Even in Bond,” Jonathan Pryce explained. “There’s no use in setting out to think you’re the villain. It’s not good because you just want to believe in what the character believes in. And my characters believe that they are doing the right thing.”

Bond isn’t the only franchise that Pryce is known for, having previously worked with 3 Body Problem creators David Benioff & D. B. Weiss since his stint on the HBO epic, Game of Thrones.

“I’ve been in touch with Dan and David all the time since during and since Game of Thrones,” Pryce explained. “I just knew I wanted to work with them, and they wanted to work with me. This was the role that was most suited to me. It’s a very positive role and something that I knew I could enjoy embodying.

“I wanted to be part of the whole picture knowing what they bring to their projects, Game of Thrones especially.”

