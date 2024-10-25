Fortnite leak suggests Porsche collab is in the works

Luxury sports car brand Porsche is reportedly collabing with Fortnite and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Collabs in Fortnite aren’t solely restricted to video game characters or real-life celebrities. For a while now, the game has been collaborating with various brands as well, such as Nike, Adidas, and even McLaren. According to well-known leaker Sam, Porsche is set to join the game’s ever-growing list of cosmetics.

This collab is reportedly coming to Rocket League as well as Fortnite before December 4, 2024. Assuming this is accurate, players can expect to see this arriving in the game during chapter OG Season 2 remix or around the time Chapter 6 starts.

As for what kind of model it will be, leaks claimed this is likely to be the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This is based on the information that two new cars codenamed “Red” and “WW” were added in the most recent Rocket League update, the first one likely being the said model.

Considering that Porsche is currently promoting the 911 GT3 series for its 25th anniversary, all the more likely that this could be the one arriving in-game. Though do take this information with a grain of salt for now as this is still a leak and speculation.

Now, what cosmetics this collab will bring has yet to be revealed. However, looking at past collaborations with McLaren, Lamborghini, and others, it’s likely that we’ll be getting a car body, unique decals, and wheels, among others.

It’s also safe to assume that there’ll be options to purchase the car individually or with a whole bundle, including other cosmetics in the Item Shop.

Aside from Porsche, leaks have also revealed that Cars from Disney are coming to Fortnite as well. Both Porsche and Cars have previously collaborated with Rocket League. Seeing that it’s possible to import some of the cars from the game to the Battle Royale, it seems that it’s only a matter of time before these collabs also get added to Fortnite.

