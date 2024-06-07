LEGO Icons Lamborghini Countach: Release date, price & more

The LEGO Icons Lamborghini Countach is a spectacular set that will be launched very soon, and we’ve got all the details you need to know, including the release date and all-important price.

Producing exemplary-detailed replicas of iconic vehicles is a feat LEGO has mastered, whether the model is recreated in traditional brick or Technic format. Take, for example, the Icons Porsche 911 and Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3, both models spectacular in their own way.

Of course, there is also LEGO’s Speed Champions replicas, which, however small they may be in scale, are still impressively detailed for their size. However, a standout set in this range has to be the one based on the Lamborghini Countach.

Due to a larger version of this iconic supercar missing from LEGO’s lineup, the company got to work and in less than a month, LEGO will introduce a 1506-piece Countach to its Icons portfolio. It’s hands down one of the best LEGO sets to look out for in 2024.

Exclusive to the LEGO Store, this LEGO-reimagined Lamborghini will be released on July 4, 2024. The kit is priced at $179.99, which, considering its piece-to-price ratio, may seem steep. However, there are several reasons why it’s worth every penny.

Not only will assembling this Raging Bull replica be an enthralling process, but when each brick has been clicked in place, it will make for a spectacular centerpiece. The display value of this set is immense, whether viewed from afar or up close.

LEGO

The replica recreates the original model’s wedge-shaped design to a T. You can open the front trunk and rear hood, which reveals a LEGO V12 motor, and the scissor doors, which grant you access to the detailed interior. Deep-dish rims and the large rear wing are also present, with even a working steering wheel.

The inclusion of pop-up headlights would have been a welcome addition, though, as it’s one of the Countach’s distinct features.

This Countach LEGO replica measures three-and-a-half inches tall, six-and-a-half inches wide, and 13 inches in length.