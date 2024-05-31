LEGO unveils life-sized McLaren MP4/4 to celebrate F1 icon Ayrton Senna 

Commemorating the 30-year legacy of Formula 1 icon Ayrton Senna, McLaren and LEGO has whipped the wraps off a life-sized MP4/4 F1 race car completely made out of LEGO bricks.

30 years ago, Formula 1 lost an icon. On May 1, 1994, a fatal crash claimed Ayrton Senna’s life. Senna’s Williams FW16 hit the concrete barriers of the Tamburello Corner during the seventh lap of the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola.

Three decades after the accident, the Brazilian driver’s legacy lives on. Regarded by many as one of the best drivers to ever grace the F1 grid, in 2024, many are commemorating Senna’s legacy.

Now, LEGO and McLaren have joined forces to create another version of the illustrious MP4/4 race car. You can’t buy it, though. It is one-of-a-kind and, more significantly, life-sized. The completed model measures 173 inches in length, 84 inches wide, and 37 inches tall.

In addition, it’s not only large in scale, it’s heavy, too. The completed model tips the scales at 1323 lbs. For comparison, that’s 133 lbs more than the race car it is based on.

Comprising a whopping 400,000 bricks, this special build recreates the real-life MP4/4. It is brimming with authentic design elements, outside and in. The exterior is finished in the original livery and features front and rear wings, suspension, wheels, and even side mirrors. The sponsor logos, which are printed on the bricks, are spot on. Inside, the cockpit is fitted with a driver’s seat and steering wheel.

A build such as this requires an extensive amount of time, though. It took 700 hours to assemble the brick-built replica. However, it is undoubtedly worth each of the 42,000 minutes. The model is awe-inspiring and a breathtaking tribute to the legend that is Ayrton Senna. But, if you want something for yourself, you might have to look a little bit smaller.

LEGO has also celebrated Senna’s life with a small-scale version. In 2024, LEGO, in collaboration with McLaren, rather appropriately introduced a set to its Icons series inspired by the F1 star.

The 693-piece kit comprises a minifigure of Senna himself and a brick-built version of the McLaren MP4/4 he piloted to his first World Championship in 1988. It’s a must-have set for F1 fans, so long as you can stomach that it’s not life-sized.

You can acquire the miniature set at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit is priced at $79.99.

LEGO The LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna model.

