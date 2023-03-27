How to watch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay reveal

Nintendo will be revealing 10 minutes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay during a presentation featuring Eiji Aonuma. If you’re wondering how to watch it, we have you covered.

The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of 2023’s most anticipated games, and many longtime fans can’t wait to get their hands on the sequel to Breath of the Wild, one of 2017’s best games.

Nintendo knows this, and it’s been slowly revealing information to keep fans on tenterhooks until its May 12 release date. That said, it has been slow going, especially in recent months for those hoping to get a glimpse of the new entry in the franchise. That is going to change with this presentation.

This time, its giving us the biggest chunk of information yet, with ten minutes of never-before-seen gameplay, which will likely show off new mechanics, what the world looks like, and maybe even reveal parts of the story that theorists have been guessing at for years.

When can I watch the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay will be shown off during a stream on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel. It will start at 7AM PT/ 10AM ET/ 3PM BST on March 28. Details of the presentation were confirmed by Nintendo of America on Twitter, who tweeted:

The stream will be presented by series producer Eiji Aonuma, who has introduced several other important Zelda promotions. Aonuma is one of the fathers of modern Zelda, with an extensive list of games to his name, having key roles in Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker, Skyward Sword, A Link Between Worlds, and Breath of the Wild. It’s not clear what exactly will come in the presentation, but with 10 minutes of gameplay to get through, this is almost certainly going to be our most extensive look at the hotly anticipated game. Fans will surely be interested to see if the controversial weapon durability from Breath of the Wild is talked about, though many will certainly be hoping to get some more clues about the game’s story too, which has been very secrective up to this point.

For more information about Tears of the Kingdom, check out our coverage of its release here.