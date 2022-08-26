League of Legends free champion rotation (August 23): What are the free champions this week

League of Legends provides a free pool of champions for everyone and it changes every week. Here’s a rundown of all the free champions available in this weekly rotation.

It’s been almost 12 years since League of Legends was released and its champions pool has been increasing ever since. By now, the game has a total of 161 champions to choose from.

If you’re someone who’s new to the game, unlocking every champion will seem a tedious task. Fortunately, the game has a feature called free champion rotation and it gives you the freedom to play 10% of the entire champion roster for free.

Since there are 161 champions at the moment, you get to play 16 free champions. This rotation is entirely random and changes every week.

If you’re wondering which champions are available in this week’s rotation, our guide has everything you need to know.

League of Legends free champion rotation schedule

The free champion rotation in League of Legends takes place every Tuesday at 6 PM BST / 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. You won’t need to purchase any Riot Points or Blue Essence to play them.

However, you must remember that you’ll need to hit level 11 before enjoying the benefits of these free rotations. With that said, let’s take a look at all the free champions available this week.

Champions available in the current free rotation (August 23)

As of August 23, 2022, there are a total of 16 champions available in this weekly free rotation of League of Legends. We have listed all of these champions in the table below along with their roles and difficulty level:

Champion Role Difficulty Azir Mage High Cho’Gath Tank Moderate Ekko Assassin High Illaoi Fighter Moderate Jhin Marksman Moderate Karma Mage Moderate LeBlanc Assassin High Qiyana Assassin High Rammus Tank Moderate Rumble Fighter High Senna Marksman Moderate Singed Tank Moderate Tristana Marksman Moderate Wukong Fighter Low Xin Zhao Fighter Low Zac Tank High

As the rotation changes next Tuesday, we’ll make sure to update the table accordingly. So, make sure to check back often.

Does League of Legends add the latest champions to weekly free rotations?

The answer to this question is both yes and no. League of Legends does add new champions to the free rotations, but not with immediate effect. They are added three weeks after their initial release.

If a certain champion is found to be imbalanced, LoL may decide to remove it from that particular week’s free rotation and send for a potential rework.

Are the free champions available in ranked mode?

Unfortunately, the champions available in the weekly free rotation are limited to Unranked gameplay only. You cannot use them in Ranked matches.

The main purpose of these free-to-play characters is to allow you to try them out and decide for yourself if they are worthy of spending Riot Points or Blue Essence.

So, there you have it – that's everything you need to know about the free champion rotation in League of Legends.

