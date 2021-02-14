Logo
How to get Blue Essence in League of Legends

Published: 14/Feb/2021 4:44

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Blue Essence is one of the in-game currencies in League of Legends. It’s the most important one, allowing you to buy champions and more. If you need to get your Blue Essence up, here’s how you can get more of it.

Blue Essence (BE), formerly known as Influence Points (IP), is League’s primary in-game currency. You’ll need it for a bunch of things, no matter if you’re just starting out, or are a long-time veteran.

If you’re struggling to farm Blue Essence though, we’ve got you covered with a guide to the best ways of getting it, as well as how best to use it.

Viego in League of Legends
Riot Games
You’ll need Blue Essence to buy the latest champions as they release.

Play League of Legends: simple

The quickest and easiest way to get more Blue Essence is to play more League of Legends. You can earn Blue Essence by leveling up and opening level up capsules, and by completing your First Win of the Day challenges.

Crafting Blue Essence with Hextech system

The second way of getting Blue Essence is by using the Hextech crafting system. In your Loot tab, you can have access to a bunch of different ways of farming the currency.

If you disenchant Champion Shards, you’ll get Blue Essence. These shards can be obtained in Hextech chests, or the level up capsules you get. If you have a Champion Shard you want to turn into a Permanent, you can do so for a discount too.

Kassadin is getting his very own Hextech skin in LoL patch 10.21.
Riot Games
The Hextech crafting system is one way to farm Blue Essence.

Participating in events

Every so often, Riot puts in events for League of Legends, such as for Lunar New Year or Worlds. These events often have missions tied to them. If you complete these missions, Blue Essence may be a reward. You can also buy Blue Essence in event shops too.

Esports drops

Finally, you can get Blue Essence by watching League of Legends esports. The watch missions in the client are a handy boost of Blue Essence every few months, so be sure to keep your eyes out and tune into the official LoL Esports site when your favorite league is on.

Damwon lift Summoners Cup at Worlds 2020
Riot Games
If you’re an esports fan, you can earn Blue Essence just by watching games on the official LoL Esports site.

How to use Blue Essence

There’s plenty of ways you can use Blue Essence in League of Legends. It’ll be the currency you use the most, so be sure to spend it in the best way possible.

  • Purchasing champions: This is the number one thing you can do with Blue Essence. You can buy champions in the shop, or if you have their shard, upgrade them to permanent for a discount.
  • Purchase rune pages: While not as necessary in Season 11, if you’re a stickler for having multiple rune pages you can easily flick between, you can pick them up in the in-game shop for Blue Essence.
  • Upgrade Champion Mastery: Want to flex your Level 6 or 7 Mastery? You’ll need to spend some Blue Essence to upgrade to the two prestige tiers.
  • Purchase chromas on sale: When Chromas go on sale, they’ll occasionally be listed for Blue Essence.
  • Purchase Essence Emporium exclusives: Every six months, the Essence Emporium opens. If you have banked up Blue Essence you want to spend, you can splash it on Chromas, exclusive skins, icons, and more.
  • Changing your summoner name: If you decide you want a name change, you’ll have to splash some Blue Essence to do so. You can do this as many times as you want. Just make sure the name you want isn’t taken!
How to increase Sharpness on FIFA 21 Career Mode

Published: 14/Feb/2021 4:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Career Mode Sharpness
EA SPORTS

Sharpness is arguably the most important stat when it comes to player development in FIFA 21 Career Mode, and naturally, that means you’ll want to increase on certain players it as soon as possible. Here’s a step-by-step guide to make it easier.

FIFA 21’s Career Mode has been a massive step forward compared to its predecessors. It introduced a wealth of new features, including a much-needed overhaul to the player development system. 

But while many new additions impact a player’s growth and development, it’s hard to find one more important than sharpness. It arguably has the most significant impact on their stats. The more you increase it, the higher their stats will become.

It sounds simple enough, right? Well, if you want to learn how to get the best out of it, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA 21 Career Mode Sharpness
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 Career Mode players will want to increase sharpness on new signings.

How to increase Sharpness on FIFA 21 Career Mode

A player’s sharpness will often increase simply from playing in matches. However, it’s much faster to increase it using various training and drills. Fortunately, the process is straightforward.

Step 1: Complete Training Drills

First, select the player or players you want to increase sharpness on and add them to a drill. The drill can be simulated or done manually. However, it’s a good idea to do it manually first since your highest score will become the default result in future simulations.

Step 2: Do them manually until you get a high score, then simulate the rest

The ideal second step is to do the drills manually and try to score the highest possible result, which is an A. If you do manage to score an A manually, then every subsequent simulation will be the same.

Step 3: Rinse and repeat

Naturally, that means you’ll be able to improve sharpness at an accelerated rate. So, the third step is to rinse and repeat the process. Just be careful not to spam it too much before a game unless you’re not planning on including them in the squad since the drills will lower their fitness.

Step 4: Play Matches

Last but not least, while playing in matches is less effective than drills at increasing sharpness, it’s still a viable option and a fun way to give them an extra boost.

FIFA 21 Career Mode Sharpness
EA SPORTS
Training drills are the fastest way to increase sharpness in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

And that’s all there is to it. It’s a simple process that becomes even easier after achieving a high score in the drills manually.

However, it’s also very effective in the long run and arguably the best way to speed up a player’s development.

Once you’ve got all the steps down pat, you’ll be well and truly on your way to becoming a successful Career Mode manager in FIFA 21.