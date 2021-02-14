How to get Blue Essence in League of Legends

Blue Essence is one of the in-game currencies in League of Legends. It’s the most important one, allowing you to buy champions and more. If you need to get your Blue Essence up, here’s how you can get more of it.

Blue Essence (BE), formerly known as Influence Points (IP), is League’s primary in-game currency. You’ll need it for a bunch of things, no matter if you’re just starting out, or are a long-time veteran.

If you’re struggling to farm Blue Essence though, we’ve got you covered with a guide to the best ways of getting it, as well as how best to use it.

Play League of Legends: simple

The quickest and easiest way to get more Blue Essence is to play more League of Legends. You can earn Blue Essence by leveling up and opening level up capsules, and by completing your First Win of the Day challenges.

Crafting Blue Essence with Hextech system

The second way of getting Blue Essence is by using the Hextech crafting system. In your Loot tab, you can have access to a bunch of different ways of farming the currency.

If you disenchant Champion Shards, you’ll get Blue Essence. These shards can be obtained in Hextech chests, or the level up capsules you get. If you have a Champion Shard you want to turn into a Permanent, you can do so for a discount too.

Participating in events

Every so often, Riot puts in events for League of Legends, such as for Lunar New Year or Worlds. These events often have missions tied to them. If you complete these missions, Blue Essence may be a reward. You can also buy Blue Essence in event shops too.

Esports drops

Finally, you can get Blue Essence by watching League of Legends esports. The watch missions in the client are a handy boost of Blue Essence every few months, so be sure to keep your eyes out and tune into the official LoL Esports site when your favorite league is on.

How to use Blue Essence

There’s plenty of ways you can use Blue Essence in League of Legends. It’ll be the currency you use the most, so be sure to spend it in the best way possible.