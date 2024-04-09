LoL has a new PvE game mode on the way: Everything we know

League of Legends has a new PvE bullet heaven game mode on the way, here’s everything we currently know including the release window and more.

League of Legends developers Riot Games has just announced that a new PvE mode is currently being worked on. This new mode will be a departure from the regular LoL gameplay fans have come to know, instead focusing on a more relaxed experience that players can enjoy with their friends.

LoL’s new PvE mode release window

The PvE mode for League of Legends will be released alongside the mid-year event in 2024. This means players can expect to hop into the game mode in just a few months.

LoL’s new PvE mode: How does it work?

We know that the PvE mode will be slightly different from the other PvE experiences we’ve seen before. The devs have described this mode as “bullet heaven survivor PvE” implying something along the vein of titles like Vampire Survivors.

This means it’ll likely be a wave-based mode where players need to survive on a single map, with each wave getting progressively more difficult to clear.

The mode will be available in single-player and co-op, so feel free to survive the onslaught with your gaming pals.

LoL PvE mode permanency

It has been confirmed by the devs that the mode will not be permanent in League of Legends. While the mode itself is being sustainably built, it will not be a permanent addition to League, instead coming back every so often for players to enjoy on a limited-time basis.

Alongside this, while the mode is being sustainably built it won’t be making a quick return the way Arena did. This means players will have to wait quite some time before it makes a return

once more.