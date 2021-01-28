 How to get free League of Legends skins through Twitch Prime - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

How to get free League of Legends skins with Twitch Prime (February 2021)

Published: 28/Jan/2021 6:39

by Andrew Amos
KDA Kai'Sa in League of Legends
Riot Games /' Twitch

Share

Twitch

If you’re looking for some free League of Legends skins, then you might want to jump on the Twitch Prime Gaming bandwagon. You can get a free skin shard every 10 days, all the way through to April 2021. Here’s how.

Instead of having to get lucky through in-game events, or playing tons of the game to level up and hope for a good Hextech Chest, there’s an easy way to pick up League of Legends skins. Twitch Prime Gaming is the way.

The streaming platform is back with a new promotion in League that allows players to have a chance at finding their favorite skins for free, if they have a Prime Gaming membership. Here’s what you can get through the deal.

Elementalist lux in League of LegendsYou can get free League skins if you have a Twitch Prime membership. Here’s how.

League of Legends Twitch Prime rewards

As we mentioned in the title, you can get free League of Legends skins with Twitch Prime. Every 10 days or so, a new promotion will begin, so you’ll have to keep on top of it to get maximum value.

You will receive a Mystery Skin Shard, which you can open from your loot tab. Depending on whether you like the skin or not, you can upgrade it to a permanent with orange essence, or reroll it for a different one.

Here’s when a new Skin Shard is available:

  • February 4
  • February 15
  • February 25
  • March 8
  • March 18
  • March 29

It’s likely the promotion continues after that, but nothing has been announced. You’ll have until March 8 to claim all of the February shards, and April 8 to claim all of the March ones.

League of Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Twitch
Be sure to check back every 10 days for a new shard!

How to claim League of Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

It’s really easy to claim these skin shards. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

  1. Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account on their website
  2. Connect your Riot Games account to the Twitch account
  3. Head to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page
  4. Claim the rewards
  5. Log into League of Legends and check your Loot tab
  6. Your Mystery Skin Shard should be waiting for you to open

Hopefully you can find the skin you were looking for through this promotion!

CS:GO

How to call a Technical Timeout in CSGO Competitive

Published: 28/Jan/2021 5:19

by Andrew Amos
Valve

Share

Valve has added Technical Timeouts to CS:GO Competitive in their January 27 update. It’s different from the game’s already-existing Tactical Timeouts. Here’s exactly how they work, and how you can call one for your team.

The addition of Technical Timeouts built into CS:GO comes as Valve has looked to revamp Competitive play by removing bots, and even adding bonus income for teams down on players.

It’s different from the already-existing Tactical Timeouts ⁠— which players can call once per half in a CS:GO Competitive game. In fact, you don’t really get an opportunity to call a tech pause, as they automatically go through.

Here’s how the new feature works, and how you can best utilize it to boot.

How to use Technical Timeouts in CS:GO

Technical Timeouts aren’t something you can call on command in CS:GO. In a matchmade competitive game, something has to go awry first.

Technical Timeouts can only be called if a player has disconnected from the game, and hasn’t reconnected by the time the next round starts. They will be automatically called, and will last two minutes at most. This allows the DC’d player time to reconnect to the game.

The timeout will automatically be canceled if the DC’d player abandons the game. Timeouts also won’t be called in a 4v5 if the player was kicked. Each team gets one Technical Timeout. It doesn’t count towards your Tactical Timeout count.

CS:GO Tactical Timeout menu
Valve
Tactical Timeouts have existed in CS:GO matchmaking for some time, but not tech pauses.

Hopefully you won’t ever have to use a Technical Timeout in CS:GO competitive queues. If it does come down to it though, it’s a handy tool that will allow players to get back into the game if their internet died or their game crashed.

In the downtime, you can talk strategies about tackling the game while a man down ⁠— or a man up. However, you won’t just be able to call it for your mouse glitching out, or a sticky desk mishap.