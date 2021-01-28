How to get free League of Legends skins through Twitch Prime - Dexerto

If you’re looking for some free League of Legends skins, then you might want to jump on the Twitch Prime Gaming bandwagon. You can get a free skin shard every 10 days, all the way through to April 2021. Here’s how.

Instead of having to get lucky through in-game events, or playing tons of the game to level up and hope for a good Hextech Chest, there’s an easy way to pick up League of Legends skins. Twitch Prime Gaming is the way.

The streaming platform is back with a new promotion in League that allows players to have a chance at finding their favorite skins for free, if they have a Prime Gaming membership. Here’s what you can get through the deal.

League of Legends Twitch Prime rewards

As we mentioned in the title, you can get free League of Legends skins with Twitch Prime. Every 10 days or so, a new promotion will begin, so you’ll have to keep on top of it to get maximum value.

You will receive a Mystery Skin Shard, which you can open from your loot tab. Depending on whether you like the skin or not, you can upgrade it to a permanent with orange essence, or reroll it for a different one.

Here’s when a new Skin Shard is available:

February 4

February 15

February 25

March 8

March 18

March 29

It’s likely the promotion continues after that, but nothing has been announced. You’ll have until March 8 to claim all of the February shards, and April 8 to claim all of the March ones.

How to claim League of Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

It’s really easy to claim these skin shards. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account on their website Connect your Riot Games account to the Twitch account Head to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page Claim the rewards Log into League of Legends and check your Loot tab Your Mystery Skin Shard should be waiting for you to open

Hopefully you can find the skin you were looking for through this promotion!