New Wild Rift champion Sion revealed: Abilities, release date

With Wild Rift patch 3.3b, players are looking to learn more about new baron lane tank: Sion. Here is everything we currently known about the new champion, from his skills, lore, and of course release date.

Initially teased in the Wild Rift patch 3.3 preview, Sion is a tank that loves to run it down. But unlike champions like Yasuo, he’s rewarded for doing so. Once he dies, Sion turns into a literal zombie, where he can auto attack at incredible speeds until the zombie health runs out.

This makes him a great split pusher and front liner. In addition, his ultimate drives him forward a little similarly to Nunu with less steer control. Utilizing this ability is essential to maximizing the pick and make game changing engages.

Here’s what you need to know about Sion in Wild Rift, including his lore, an overview of his abilities, and when exactly he will drop in patch 3.3b.

Who is Sion in Wild Rift?

Sion, the Undead Juggernaut, is a Noxian warrior of a traditional era — having gained a reputation for slaughtering all who stood in his way. He took oaths to his ancestors to never take a step backward in battle, and to die a proud warrior’s death when his time comes.

His death came to the hands of Demacia’s king — Jarvan the first. But before dying, he grasped the king’s throat, defying death until Sion managed to end Jarvan’s life.

Boram Darkwill, Grand General of Noxus, opened Sion’s grave many years later — desperate to hone any strength to return the nation to its prior glory. Sion was returned to life with more bloodlust than before, killing all those who stood in the way of his rampage.

Sion became too uncontrollable on the battlefield, slaughtering enemies and allies alike. He was sealed, only to be unleashed by a new leader: Jericho Swain.

Riot Games Sion has very little memory of his prior life, having solely become a weapon of destruction.

Sion abilities in Wild Rift

For those familiar with Sion in League of Legends, his playstyle and abilities shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. These are descriptions taken from the PC version, and will likely remain the same for his Wild Rift iteration.

Passive — Glory in Death: After dying, Sion comes back to life momentarily, rapidly decreasing in health. His rapid attacks heal him, and deal bonus damage based on his target’s maximum health.

1 — Decimating Smash: Charges a powerful swing, dealing damage in front of him. Charging it fully will knock enemies up and stun them.

2 — Soul Furnace: Creates a shield around himself, which explodes after three seconds dealing damage to enemies around him. Killing enemies stacks his maximum health.

3 — Roar of the Slayer: Shoots a short range shockwave dealing damage while slowing those hit. This reduces the armor of the first enemy hit. If the shockwave hits a minion, it is launched backwards, dealing damage, slowing, and reducing armor of those hit.

4 — Unstoppable Onslaught: Charges in a single direction, gaining speed over time. He can steer slightly, with the impact knocking enemies up and dealing damage based on the distance he charged.

Sion releases rather soon alongside Samira during Wild Rift Patch 3.3b. The official release date on August 26, 2022 at 00:01 UTC. Every champion release is typically accompanied by a champion event — where players can unlock the champion for free by completing missions.

For those of you wanting to play Sion immediately, he’ll cost 5500 Blue Motes or 725 Wild Cores, just like every other champion in Wild Rift.