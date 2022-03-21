How to get free unlimited RP in League of Legends with Microsoft Rewards

Riot Games have announced that you will now be able to get free unlimited RP in League of Legends using Microsoft Rewards. Here’s how to set it up and start working toward RP.

League of Legends has many offers for players right now that include Riot Points (RP). From the Twitch Prime Capsules to purchasing it in-game, there are many ways to get RP.

However, a new method is being added to the MOBA and the League makers are claiming it will give players an “unlimited” way to earn the in-game currency.

Here’s everything to know about League’s partnership with Microsoft Rewards and how it can land you RP.

How to earn free unlimited LP in League of Legends

Big news! You can now earn unlimited free RP with #MicrosoftRewards! ✨ ➡ Join here: https://t.co/6VUxh3P1l5 pic.twitter.com/zvoK97il1U — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 21, 2022

On March 21, League announced that players can start earning RP for free starting now. All you need to do is sign up on Microsoft Rewards.

Here is a step-by-step guide to do so.

Visit the Microsoft Rewards website. Log into your Microsoft account. If you don’t have a Microsoft account, go ahead and sign up, filling out everything. Once you have logged in you will be redirected to the homepage. Navigate the ‘Redeem’ tab and locate “League of Legends Gift Card” There you can check your progress toward a free RP gift card.

There are two options available for League players: you can earn 1,500 MRP (Microsoft Reward Points) for 100 RP or 6,500 MRP for 650 RP.

To earn points visit the ‘Earn’ tab and simply follow the instructions that are listed below. You can compete in trivia, hot takes, and other challenges to earn points.

These reset each day, but if you complete them multiple days in a row then you will earn bonus points and work faster toward getting your League gift card. You can do this over and over to earn as much RP as you can.