How to check how much money you’ve spent in League of Legends

Wondering how you can check how much money you’ve spent in League of Legends? Well, our handy guide will help you find the answer to this very question.

While League of Legends may be free to play, the game’s character skins can be purchased with real-world money. In fact, if you have lots of cosmetics for your favorite units, things can get rather costly. This is especially true when acquiring Ultimate and Legendary character skins.

These rare skins often come with flashy visuals and bonus items that distinguish them from other tiers, but they do set Summoners back a fair amount of RP. So, if you wish to keep track of your purchases or just wish to see how much you’ve spent in League of Legends, then our guide has you covered.

How much money have I spent in League of Legends?

In order to find out how much money you’ve spent in League of Legends, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the official League of Legends support page Hit the ‘Log in’ button. Enter your account username and password. Click on ‘Show Me the Money’ button.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to see how much money you’ve spent in League of Legends.

It’s important to note that this only applies to your current region and may not reflect money spent between other accounts. If you have multiple accounts, simply repeat the steps above.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can check how much money you’ve spent in League of Legends.

