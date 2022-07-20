Wild Rift Pass Season 8: All rewards & missions

Terry Oh . 16 minutes ago

The new Wild Rift ranked season has launched, and that means a new Wild Pass for Season 8. Players can earn more than 100 in game rewards, with missions helping players on the grind to the end: here’s how it works.

After an extended ranked season, the new Wild Rift season finally started — during which players can now grind out the new Wild Pass Season 8. At level 50 of the Wild Pass, players can unlock the exclusive, limited availability Stargazer Karma.

If you want to get your hands on all the rewards possible, we’ve got a guide right here to the Wild Pass Season 8, including missions to help you on your way.

How much does the Wild Rift Wild Pass Season 8 cost?

Players can purchase two versions of Wild Pass Season 8: the normal Wild Pass and Wild Pass Elite. The base Wild Pass costs 590 Wild Cores, while the Wild Pass Elite costs 990 Wild Cores.

As for differences between the cheaper Wild Pass and the Wild Pass Elite, the latter unlocks 5 levels to begin with. In addition, Wild Pass Elite owners earn an extra 20% XP for every Wild Pass mission they complete — thereby allowing them to progress through the pass significantly faster.

Even without purchasing either pass, players can still track the missions and progress through the Wild Pass. But they won’t be able to unlock the juicier rewards, and cash in on some of the missions until they unlock the Premium pass.

Players who lack the time to collect and level up all the way have the option to purchase individual Wild Pass levels for 150 Wild Cores per level.

This time around, there’s actually another pass for the Star Guardian event as well — which costs 990 Wild Cores. Details for this particular pass provided in the link.

What rewards are in the Wild Pass Season 8?

The new Wild Pass Season 8 includes many of the usual rewards.

Through the basic pass players are able to acquire an icon, a bauble, a champion selection chest, Blue Essence, and Poro Coins.

As for Wild Rift Premium members, they can unlock all the previously mentioned rewards alongside more emotes, poro essence, random skin selection chests, more emotes, and of course Stargazer Karma. The premium rewards also extend far more than the basic ones.

The basic pass rewards go from level 1 to 50, while the premium extends all the way to 75.

Wild Pass Season 8 missions

Premium Wild Pass unlocks special missions that feature multi-tiered objectives. This includes goals like placing wards, scoring takedowns, and earning gold. Complete the objective to earn Wild Pass XP, and then unlock the next objective to acquire more Wild Pass XP.

Free Wild Pass players can still track their missions, but cannot reap the rewards until they purchase the Premium Pass.

On top of these special missions, there are daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges. Those with the Free Wild Pass can still progress and track these missions, but can only claim XP and rewards if they upgrade to the Premium Pass.

First Win of the Day, challenge missions, weekly missions, and now seasonal challenges? You’ll max out your pass in no time!

Complete missions to fast track your Wild Pass progress.

When does the Wild Pass expire?

The Wild Pass officially began July 14, 2022, and is set to expire on September 13, 2022 at 23:59 UTC. Since there are no refunds, and all progress is lost once expired, make sure to plan accordingly.