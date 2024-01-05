League’s Champion Mastery update: Leveling changes, crests, mastery reset, more

As part of the Season 14 update, League of Legends has announced massive changes to the way players express their proficiency on a champion with a Champion Mastery update.

When it was first introduced back in Season 5, Champion Mastery was introduced as a way for League players to show off their proficiency on a specific champion.

By playing a lot of games on one champ, and by showing off with a few spectacular performances, players could earn progress towards champion points, which could eventually be upgraded to a custom emote for when the player is piloting that champion.

But one big complaint for the Champion Mastery system was that it was too easy to get for one-tricks and it didn’t offer a meaningful reward for the effort.

As a result, League is overhauling the system when Season 14 begins. Here’s everything we know about the updated Champion Mastery system.

How does the new Champion Mastery leveling system work?

Season 2024’s launch and subsequent content updates will usher in a great deal of change for League of Legends. From Arcane’s Ambessa Medarda coming to the game as a playable champion to a fully reworked item system and backend overhaul for MMR and anti-cheat, there’s a lot to take in.

However, on top of all that being announced, the devs have also opted to entirely rework the mastery system and reward players who have gained true mastery of their champions.

Whereas before leveling up Mastery required a sufficient amount of champion points and tokens, now players will need to earn “Marks of Mastery,” a new mechanic that will replace the current system of S-grade tokens.

Players will continue to earn mastery score as they play more games with a champion, but they can earn Marks of Mastery “via a new reward track for each champ that resets every split.”

Mastery levels will also no longer be capped meaning players can level beyond mastery level 7 now. However, they will need an equivalent number of mastery marks to the level they are trying to upgrade to at a given point. Beyond level 10, they will need twice the Marks of Mastery per level (meaning to reach mastery level 10, you would need 20 marks).

Will League players lose their current Champion Mastery levels?

Fear not, as Riot confirmed that Champion Mastery levels will not be reset when the new system is implemented. So, if you have Champion Mastery level 7 on your favorite champions, you can just continue leveling from there under the new system.

In addition, for those players who have a ton of champion score that they couldn’t use for their main, they will be getting bonus Marks “based on your extra score for a big one-time infusion of levels to represent your history of dedication to your champions.”

Get ready to see some mains with huge Mastery when the system goes into effect.

What are the new Mastery Crests?

Because of the new uncapped leveling system, Riot is doing a full upgrade to the crests that players will receive each time they increase their Champion Mastery.

This will not only add new crests for mastery levels 8 and beyond, but it will also upgrade the existing crests, so be sure to look out for changes to your existing mastery when the new system goes live.

How does the new split mastery system work?

As mentioned above, one of the ways that players will be able to earn Marks of Mastery is with various rewards that reset each split. As a result, each champion will have a 4-milestone reward track that will reset each split. By playing one champion and earning increasingly impressive grades, players will be able to earn these milestones.

In addition, completing the final milestone for a split will unlock a more-difficult repeating bonus milestone that players can unlock.

Completing the final milestone also unlocks a champion’s title for the player to show off for the remainder of a split.

But, there’s also great news for generalists, as Riot has announced a new “Mastery Set” of champions that will restart each split. This will include a set of champions (chosen by you and Riot), where completing milestones on any of the champion’s reward tracks will contribute towards the set’s rewards, which includes a “super-charged mastery chest.”

For more information on all the League of Legends changes coming in Season 14, keep it locked to Dexerto.