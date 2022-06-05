Ultimate Veigar guide: Best League of Legends runes, builds, tips & tricks

Veigar is one of League of Legends‘ oldest and most beloved mid lane mages. Whether you are a master of Veigar or are just looking to play him for the first time, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Tiny Master of Evil.

As one of the original League of Legends champions, released way back in 2009, Veigar has been a favorite of LoL players since the very beginning.

His identity has remained exactly the same throughout the years as a mage who deals devastating amounts of damage. Even with League’s ever-changing meta, Veigar seemingly always finds a spot to carve out his own. If you were wondering what his best build and runes are for Season 12, then we’ve got you covered.

Who is Veigar?

Although Veigar is tiny and adorable, he is one of the most powerful beings in all of Runeterra. A yordle hailing from Bandle City, he is a master of dark sorcery who has looked to push beyond the limits of yordle magic.

When Mordekaiser and his army marched through Runeterra, he recognized Veigar as a powerful being and swept him up, torturing him and bounding him to the physical plane so he can never escape from Bandle City. Over the years, Veigar’s appearance warped as he became increasingly evil and unrecognizable with time.

Veigar abilities & gameplay

Veigar’s kit is highlighted by its enormous amounts of damage and crowd control. His main damage spell Baleful Strike (Q) is where most of the yordle’s damage will come from in the early and mid-game, and killing minions with it will even grant permanent ability power.

Baleful Strike and his passive have synergy as Phenomenal Evil Power grants permanent ability power with striking enemy opponents with spells or notching a takedown. Since Veigar is not strong in the early game, look to stack as much AP as possible became a complete menace as matches enter the mid and late game

The yordle’s most important spell is Event Horizon (E), which summons a massive cage that stuns enemies who try to pass through it. Combining this spell with Dark Matter (W), which drops a great mass of dark matter onto a select location after a delay, is important to burst down opponents.

Veigar can easily take out opponents by using his ultimate Primordial Burst (R) which hits opponents with a massive amount of single target damage, increased on the target’s missing health. Primordial Burst helps execute low-health targets, so look to finish off opponents with your ultimate.

Passive: Phenomenal Evil Power — Veigar is the greatest Evil to ever strike at the hearts of Runeterra – and he’s only getting bigger! Striking an enemy Champion with a spell or scoring a takedown grants Veigar permanently increased Ability Power.

— Veigar is the greatest Evil to ever strike at the hearts of Runeterra – and he’s only getting bigger! Striking an enemy Champion with a spell or scoring a takedown grants Veigar permanently increased Ability Power. Q: Baleful Strike — Veigar unleashes a bolt of dark energy that deals magic damage to the first two enemies hit. Units killed by this bolt grant Veigar some ability power permanently.

— Veigar unleashes a bolt of dark energy that deals magic damage to the first two enemies hit. Units killed by this bolt grant Veigar some ability power permanently. W: Dark Matter — Veigar calls a great mass of dark matter to fall from the sky to the target location, dealing magic damage when it lands. Stacks of Phenomenal Evil reduce Dark Matter’s cooldown.

— Veigar calls a great mass of dark matter to fall from the sky to the target location, dealing magic damage when it lands. Stacks of Phenomenal Evil reduce Dark Matter’s cooldown. E: Event Horizon — Veigar twists the edges of space, creating a cage that Stuns enemies that pass through.

— Veigar twists the edges of space, creating a cage that Stuns enemies that pass through. R: Primordial Burst — Blasts target enemy champion, dealing a large amount of magic damage, increasing based on the target’s missing health.

Best build for Veigar

Veigar is best built with a mixture of his ability power and HP items. While damage is certainly an important aspect of Veigar’s items, buying utility mage items and extra tankiness has always worked best for him to facilitate stacking his passive, and to stay alive to get off multiple rotations of his spells.

To do this, look to pick up the Mythic item Everfrost. Although it has been nerfed in Season 12, it still is by far the best Mythic item for him.

After that, look to get Sorcerer’s Shoes and Rabadon’s Deathcap for maximum damage. Since Veigar’s passive and Baleful Strike stacks ability power infinitely, Deathcap is perfect to multiply that AP through the roof.

Afterward, tank items can help Veigar survive like Anathema’s Chains and Force of Nature into heavy magic damage team compositions.

Top meta builds for Veigar in Season 12

Mythic : Everfrost

: Everfrost Boots : Sorcerer’s Shoes / Ionian Boots of Lucidity

: Sorcerer’s Shoes / Ionian Boots of Lucidity Starting Item : Corrupting Potion / Doran’s Ring

: Corrupting Potion / Doran’s Ring Rabadon’s Deathcap

Anathema’s Chains

Void Staff

Force of Nature (into high AP)

Dead Man’s Plate (into high AD)

Mejai’s Soulstealer

Best runes for Veigar

Veigar’s best runes allow him to generate high amounts of gold while helping boost up hid damage numbers.

TO do that, look to take the Electrocute rune from the Domination tree. This will add some extra punch to your spell combo, as well as give access to extremely helpful secondary runs like Taste of Blood, Eyeball Collection, and Treasure Hunter.

After that, look for the Inspiration tree and take Magic Footwear and either Biscuit Delivery or Future’s Market.

Top meta runes for Veigar in Season 12

Electrocute

Taste of Blood

Eyeball Collection

Treasure Hunter

Magical Footwear

Biscuit Delivery

Veigar skins

Skin Cost (RP) White Mage Veigar 390 Curling Veigar 520 Leprechaun Veigar 520 Veigar Greybeard 750 Superb Villain Veigar 975 Baron Von Veigar 975 Bad Santa Veigar 975 Omega Squad Veigar 1350 Elderwood Veigar 1350 Furryhorn Cosplay Veigar 1350 Astronaut Veigar 1350 Final Boss Veigar 1820

Veigar may be one of the older champions in the game, but with one of the most fun kits in the game, he will always have a spot on Summoner’s Rift.

Be sure to check out our other League of Legends champion guides:

