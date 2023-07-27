How players use a VPN to save money in Honkai Star Rail

Some Honkai Star Rail players have discovered that you can get an Express Supply Pass for cheaper in Japan, by using a VPN – but should you do it?

Anyone familiar with Honkai Star Rail will know about the Express Supply Pass. It’s a 30-day subscription providing players with 300 Oneiric Shards, adding 90 Stellar Jades for each day players log in for the following 30 days.

It’s no surprise that it’s a popular product, but it comes with a dilemma – it’s cheaper in Japan compared to the rest of the world, which some argue is a little unfair. However, some players have found a workaround, by using a VPN in the game. However, is this safe to do?

Getting Express Supply Pass cheaper in Honkai Star Rail

In Japan, the Express Supply Pass costs around $4.41, compared to approximately $5.01-$6.46 in the rest of the world. If bought regularly, the price difference can add up.

The only way to access the Japanese Express Supply Pass price is to connect to a server in Japan, which can only be done via VPN. A VPN hides your IP address, meaning you can connect to servers in other countries, such as a secure Japan server, to access cheaper prices.

All you need to do is follow these steps:

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to a server in Japan

Launch Honkai Star Rail

Purchase the Express Supply Pass

Why use a VPN?

VPNs offer gamers plenty of benefits beyond accessing cheaper prices. ExpressVPN spans 94 countries, meaning servers are available worldwide, with top-quality security, you can rest assured that your IP address is hidden and protected, which is perfect when playing Honkai Star Rail on the go.

You can also bypass connectivity issues and reduce wait times with a VPN in a quieter server, saving you time and boosting the reliability of your gaming experience.

Will I get banned for using a VPN in Honkai Star Rail?

However, while this all sounds good, there may be risks involved in using this method.

We can’t guarantee that you won’t be banned for using a VPN to access the cheaper prices in Honkai Star Rail. Usually, high-quality VPNs such as ExpressVPN aren’t easily detected. However, using a VPN in Honkai Star Rail is very much at your own risk and could result in a ban.

Stay updated with our Honkai Star Rail coverage for more tips and tricks on navigating the gacha title.

