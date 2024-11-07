Cheeky Pokemon TCG Pocket exploit gives you more cards for free

There’s currently an exploit in Pokemon TCG Pocket that lets players get an extra free card pack a day and more.

Pokemon TCG Pocket may have just been released, but the game is already off to an impressive start, managing to smash Pokemon Go’s daily revenue in just a matter of days.

In this new free to play game, you start off by opening packs, and as you get more cards from these packs, move on to building your decks to compete with AI or other players.

Article continues after ad

The thing is… while it’s true that you don’t have to spend a single penny to open packs, it can take a long time to add more cards to your collection as a F2P player due to the hourglass or cooldown mechanic. However, there is essentially a way to unlock more cards for free.

The Pokemon Company Packs featured in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket features a “Premium Pass”, which gives some extra perks. One of them even lets you receive an extra free pack within 24 hours.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The pass itself costs $9.99 and is active for 30 days. Here’s the catch: It has a two-week trial, so if you decide later that it’s not for you, you can simply cancel it.

During the trial period, you’ll still be able to enjoy all the Premium Pass benefits, including the ones that let you earn more cards. You’ll just have to cancel it before you get charged if you don’t want to continue the pass.

Article continues after ad

Much like how free trials work in general, you’ll be asked to enter your payment details – but don’t worry, as this doesn’t mean you’ll get charged immediately. Just be mindful that, ideally, you’ll want to cancel the subscription 24 hours before the payment occurs.

Here’s everything included in the Premium Pass:

One extra free card pack in a 24-hour period

Access to Premium missions

Access to Premium Shop

Access to Premium accessories

On top of getting an extra free pack, another highlight of the pass worth noting is access to Premium missions. When you complete these missions, one of the rewards you’ll be able to earn is 11 Pack Hourglasses, which you can use to open packs faster.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of course, whether or not you want to subscribe to this is entirely your call. However, if you’re struggling to make a decision, check out our thoughts on whether or not the Premium Pass is worth it to help you out.