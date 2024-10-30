Is the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass worth it? – Perks and Free Trial

Pokemon TCG Pocket is the way to build a collection of cards that fit in your back pocket. The new mobile app allows players to open packs, pull rare cards, and battle others. But should you spend money on the Premium Pass each month?

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass is similar to the monthly pass used in Pokemon Sleep. Those who purchase it gain access to special features like Premium Missions and the Premium in-game shop. Additionally, those with the membership get a particularly useful perk: a third free card pack in a 24-hour period of time.

Should you buy the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass?

While subscribing to any live service application is a choice that should be made on a personal basis, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass is worth purchasing at its current price. For those who plan to play the game regularly, the pass greatly increases what can be earned in a day.

Additionally, the first two weeks of the membership are currently free. This will allow you to try it out and see if you play the game enough to use it, and if the extra benefits improve gameplay.

How much is the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass?

The Premium Pass costs $9.99 monthly. This subscription will auto-run every month until the subscription is canceled.

At this time, there is no indication this price will increase, though it is possible different Premium Pass tiers could be added at some point in the future.

Everything offered in the Premium Pass subscription

Getting the most out of a subscription is important. So you don’t miss any of the perks, below are all the extras players receive when using the Premium Pass:

1 extra free card pack in a 24-hour period

Premium missions

Promo Cards

Access to Premium Shop

The ability to earn Premium Tickets

Access to Premium Accessories

The Premium Pass makes getting Pack Hourglasses much easier

Pack Hourglasses are used to decrease the timer on opening a pack. It takes one Pack Hourglass per hour left to open a pack. For example, if you have nine hours left to wait, it will require nine Pack Hourglasses to skip the timer.

Premium Pass Missions offer a large number of Pack Hourglasses as rewards, the the requirements are fairly easy. Tasks like “Collect 99 Cards” will award two Pack Hourglasses while “Wonder pick 5 times” will award one Pack Hourglass.

Stacking these rewards with what you can earn in standard missions and through the Beginner and Daily tasks will net you a good number of Pack Hourglasses for opening packs and getting new cards.

