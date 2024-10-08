Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass: Rewards & everything we know

The Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass gives players access to a bunch of rewards, so here’s everything you need to know and what it includes.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s roster is massive, with 182 characters for players to master and unlock. However, the game’s Season Pass aims to bring this total to even greater heights, with over 20 playable characters being added in the future.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass has other useful rewards like additional Shenron Summon wishes. So, if you’re wondering whether the Season Pass is worth it, or just want to know what’s included, then we have you covered.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass rewards

Bandai Namco The Sparking Zero Season Pass gives players access 20 playable characters.

The Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass comes bundled with both the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game. It includes the following bonuses:

3x DLC packs including more than 20 playable characters from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima.

from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima. 3 days early access to the 3 DLC Packs .

. Shenron Summons.

Additionally, players who purchase the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Deluxe Edition and Ultimate get three days early access to the game. This means you’ll be able to play ahead of the game’s October 11 release date.

The Shenron Summon bonus allows you to call upon the legendary dragon, and make wishes regardless of the number of Dragon Balls you own. This is handy if you want extra Zeni, characters like Goku Black, and costumes.

How much does Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass cost?

Bandai Namco The Season Pass is currently bundled with the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition.

The Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass comes bundled with the Deluxe edition, which costs $99.99 / £94.99.

It remains unclear whether players who purchase the standard edition will be able to purchase the Season Pass, but we’ll update this section once we have further details.

Do we have any details on Sparking Zero’s DLC characters?

No, Bandai Namco has yet to reveal the full roster of the “20 playable characters” that will be in the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC Packs. However, we do know that they will be characters from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima.

Is the Season Pass worth it?

Toei Dragon Ball Daima is one of the DLC packs featured in Sparking Zero’s Season Pass.

Yes, the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass is worth it. This is especially true for fans who are looking to complete the game’s roster with the three extra DLC packs. Getting to use these characters three days earlier is also a nice bonus, especially if you’re eager to school people in online matches.

The added Shenron Summon bonus is also great if you want to cut out some of the grinding needed to unlock characters and Zeni. However, it’s important to note that the three DLC packs included with the Season Pass include 20 playable characters from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima.

So, if you’re not a fan of these or simply wish to see which Saiyans are included, then you’re best off waiting.

Now that you know what’s included in the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass, be sure to check out our best characters tier list and how you can Fuse and Transform with ease.