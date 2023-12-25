Honkai Star Rail Black Swan: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Black Swan is an upcoming Wind Nihility unit in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the unit.

Honkai Star Rail during the version 1.6 livestream, revealed a plethora of units that will be released alongside its new region, Penacony. Among them, one of the units that caught the attention of all players was Black Swan.

Black Swan is a Nihility Wind unit and has some amazing lore accompanied by a heavily loaded kit. Even though all her kit-related information is leaked information, she looks impressive and will be a top-tier unit in the game. If you are planning to roll for her in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0, we have got you covered.

Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for Black Swan.

HoYoverse Black Swan ascension materials revealed

Black Swan Ascension materials Honkai Star Rail

The ascension materials you need for Black Swan have been leaked and all the information is available on Honey Hunter World. According to the information, Black Swan will need Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Ascendant Debris.

The exact number of materials that you will need has been listed below:

Level Ascension Materials Rewards 20 Extinguished Core x5, 4000 Credits 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Extinguished Core x10, 8000 Credits 40 Glimmering Core x6, Ascendant Debris x3, 16000 Credits 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Glimmering Core 9, Ascendant Debris x7, 40000 Credits 60 Squirming Core x6, Ascendant Debris x20, 80000 Credits 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Squirming Core x9, Ascendant Debris x35, 160000 Credits

Black Swan Trace level-up materials

The Trace level-up materials you need for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Extinguished Core x41

Glimmering Core x56

Squirming Core x58

Fiery Spirit x18

Starfire Essence x69

Heaven Incinerator x139

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster 12

Tracks of Destiny x8

Credits x3M

This is all you need to know about Black Swan’s ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

